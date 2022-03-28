Log in
    EVF   US27826S1033

EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST

(EVF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust : Information Concerning APS Auctions and Dividend Rates

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
Information Pertaining to Auction Preferred Shares Currently Outstanding

Reflects auction results as of March 25, 2022

  • (1) Subject to adjustment for holidays.

  • (2) Reset date is the date on which the dividend rate for the period goes into effect.

  • (3) "MAX" = maximum applicable rate, "AUC" = auction clearing rate

  • (4) Maximum Rate Methodologies:

A: Applicable A Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 160% B: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 125%

(5) As of February 28, 2022.

1 of 1

Disclaimer

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,8 M - -
Net income 2021 42,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 97,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,10x
Yield 2021 5,99%
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Andrew Stein President & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Kirchner Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Hayes Park Chairman
Richard F. Froio Chief Compliance Officer
Helen Frame Peters Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST-7.86%109
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.70%9 975
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.17%6 439
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.56%4 477
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.89%4 352
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.43%3 244