  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVF   US27826S1033

EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST

(EVF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 10:05:24 am EDT
6.250 USD   +0.16%
09:34aEATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Information Concerning APS Auctions and Dividend Rates
PU
04/13EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Information Concerning APS Auctions and Dividend Rates
PU
04/11EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST : Information Concerning APS Auctions and Dividend Rates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust : Information Concerning APS Auctions and Dividend Rates

04/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Information Pertaining to Auction Preferred Shares Currently Outstanding

Reflects auction results as of April 14, 2022

  • (1) Subject to adjustment for holidays.

  • (2) Reset date is the date on which the dividend rate for the period goes into effect.

  • (3) "MAX" = maximum applicable rate, "AUC" = auction clearing rate

  • (4) Maximum Rate Methodologies:

A: Applicable A Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 160% B: Applicable AA Financial Composite Commercial Paper Rate x 125%

(5) As of March 31, 2022.

1 of 1

Disclaimer

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,8 M - -
Net income 2021 42,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 97,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,10x
Yield 2021 5,99%
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Andrew Stein President & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Kirchner Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Hayes Park Chairman
Richard F. Froio Chief Compliance Officer
Helen Frame Peters Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EATON VANCE SENIOR INCOME TRUST-7.42%109
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.02%10 670
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.88%6 481
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.07%4 581
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.83%4 477
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.43%3 244