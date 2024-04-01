Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital, by investing primarily in senior, secured floating-rate loans. The Trust invests its cash in cash reserves fund. The Trust invests in various sectors, including electronics/electrical, business equipment and services, health care, chemicals and plastics, oil and gas, leisure goods/activities/movies, industrial equipment, building and development, automotive, drugs, cable and satellite television, chemicals and plastics, cosmetics / toiletries, ecological services and equipment, lodging and casinos, home furnishings, telecommunications, and containers and glass products, among others. The Trust's investment adviser and administrator is Eaton Vance Management.

