The best measure of whether a fund has earned its distributions is the change in its NAV net of distributions. Regardless of how distributions are characterized, if a fund's NAV increases, the fund earned its distribution. If not, the fund did not earn its distribution - the economic concept of return of principal.

The tax character of a fund's distributions tells little about whether the distributions are supported by fund returns - dividends and capital gains distributions may be unearned and return of capital distributions can be earned.

Return of capital distributions are not subject to current tax. Compared to ordinary dividends, they offer the potential advantages of reducing (to

What does it mean to receive a nondividend, or return of capital, distribution? Different from taxable income and capital gains distributions, return of capital distributions are not subject to current tax. Instead, the tax cost basis of each shareholder receiving a return of capital distribution is reduced by the amount of the distribution, which increases the amount of capital gains (or decreases the capital loss) to be recognized when a shareholder sells his or her shares. Because of the generally more favorable tax consequences of return of capital distributions, funds that are managed for after-tax returns may seek to maximize

the amount of distributions treated as return of capital by, for example, selling securities they hold at a loss to offset gains on sales of appreciated positions.

A common misconception about return of capital distributions is that they are somehow less legitimate, or less valuable, than other fund distributions. In this thinking, dividends and capital gains distributions are based on fund returns, and therefore earned, while return of capital distributions are not based on fund returns, and therefore unearned. A key distinction that may elude those who take this view is the difference between return of principal (economic concept) and return of capital (tax concept). While they sound like the same thing, they are not. A simple example to illustrate:

Investors in Fund ABC would appropriately consider $0.50 of the Fund's distribution to be "earned" (i.e, supported by Fund returns) and $0.20 of the distribution to be "unearned" (i.e., in excess of Fund returns). This is true regardless of the character of the distribution for tax reporting purposes.

Perhaps surprisingly, the tax character of a fund's distributions reveals very little about whether distributions are supported by the fund's total return. Returning to our example, Fund ABC may have invested in fixed-income securities yielding net income of 7% (supporting 7% dividends) and lost 2% in principal value

Fund ABC begins a year with a net asset value (NAV) of $10.00 per share. It has a total return on its investments of 5% ($0.50 per share) and distributes 7% ($0.70) during the year. Its NAV falls by 2% ($0.20) to an ending value of $9.80.2