Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Strategy Fund : Proxy Statement

EATON VANCE TAX-MANAGEDBUY-WRITESTRATEGY FUND

Eaton Vance Management

Two International Place

Boston, Massachusetts 02110

January 11, 2023

Dear Shareholder:

We cordially invite you to attend a Special Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Tax-ManagedBuy-Write Strategy Fund ("Acquired Fund"), which will be held in a hybrid format at the principal office of Acquired Fund, Two International Place, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, and telephonically on February 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, to consider a proposal to approve an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization ("Plan") providing for the reorganization (the "Reorganization") of Acquired Fund with and into Eaton Vance Tax-ManagedBuy-Write Opportunities Fund ("Acquiring Fund" and, together with Acquired Fund, the "Funds"). Under the terms of the Plan, if approved, the shares of Acquired Fund will, in effect, be exchanged for new common shares of Acquiring Fund with an equal aggregate net asset value.

The enclosed combined Proxy Statement and Prospectus describes the Reorganization in detail. We ask you to read the enclosed information carefully and to submit your vote promptly.

After consideration and recommendation by Eaton Vance Management ("Eaton Vance" or the "Adviser"), the investment adviser to each Fund, the Board of Trustees of each of Acquired Fund and Acquiring Fund determined that the Reorganization is in the best interest of Acquired Fund and Acquiring Fund, respectively. The Board of Acquired Fund recommends that shareholders of Acquired Fund approve the Reorganization. Shareholders of Acquired Fund are expected to benefit from the Reorganization because, among other benefits, they would become shareholders of a significantly larger fund that has identical investment objectives and substantially similar investment policies and restrictions as Acquired Fund. Following the Reorganization, Acquiring Fund is expected to have a lower gross expense ratio and an identical or slightly lower total net expense ratio and combined advisory and administrative fee rate as is currently borne by Acquired Fund. Acquired Fund shareholders are also expected to benefit from substantial continuity in management and administration following the Reorganization. The Reorganization is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

As part of our effort to maintain a safe and healthy environment at the meeting, we are pleased to offer our shareholders a hybrid meeting format. Subject to certain requirements discussed in the enclosed material, shareholders may attend the meeting in person or telephonically. We realize that most shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting and vote their shares in person. However, Acquired Fund does need your vote. You can vote by mail, telephone, or over the Internet, as explained in the enclosed proxy materials. If you later decide to attend the meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote your shares in person. By voting promptly, you can help Acquired Fund avoid the expense of additional solicitation.

If you would like additional information concerning this proposal, please call one of our service representatives at 1-800-467-0743 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Your participation

in this vote is extremely important.

Sincerely,

Edward J. Perkin

Edward J. Perkin

President

Your vote is important - please return your proxy card promptly.

Shareholders are urged to sign and mail the enclosed proxy in the enclosed postage prepaid envelope or vote by telephone or over the Internet by following the enclosed instructions. Your vote is important whether you own a few shares or many shares.