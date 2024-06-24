and day-to-day administration of these valuation policies and procedures and provide reports to the Audit Committee of the Board and the Board regarding these and related matters. In addition, the Audit Committee of the Board or the Board receives reports periodically from the independent public accounting firm for each Fund regarding tests performed by such firm on the valuation of all securities, as well as with respect to other risks associated with registered investment companies. Reports received from service providers, legal counsel and the independent public accounting firm assist the Board in performing its oversight function.

Each Fund's By-Laws set forth specific qualifications to serve as a Trustee. The Charter of the Governance Committee also sets forth certain factors that the Committee may take into account in considering noninterested Trustee candidates. In general, no one factor is decisive in the selection of an individual to join the Board. Among the factors the Board considers when concluding that an individual should serve on the Board are the following: (i) knowledge in matters relating to the mutual fund industry; (ii) experience as a director or senior officer of public companies; (iii) educational background; (iv) reputation for high ethical standards and professional integrity; (v) specific financial, technical or other expertise possessed by the individual or other experience or background of the individual, and the extent to which such expertise, experience or background would complement the Board members' existing mix of skills, core competencies and qualifications and diversity of experiences and background; (vi) perceived ability to contribute to the ongoing functions of the Board, including the ability and commitment to attend meetings regularly and work collaboratively with other members of the Board; (vii) the ability to qualify as a noninterested Trustee for purposes of the 1940 Act and any other actual or potential conflicts of interest involving the individual and each Fund; and (viii) such other factors as the Board determines to be relevant in light of the existing composition of the Board and any anticipated vacancies.

Among the attributes or skills common to all Board members are their ability to review critically, evaluate, question and discuss information provided to them, to interact effectively with the other members of the Board, management, sub-advisers, other service providers, counsel and independent registered public accounting firms, and to exercise effective and independent business judgment in the performance of their duties as members of the Board. Each Board member's ability to perform his or her duties effectively has been attained through the Board member's business, consulting, public service and/or academic positions and through experience from service as a member of the Boards of the Eaton Vance family of funds ("Eaton Vance Fund Boards") (and/or in other capacities, including for any predecessor funds), public companies, or non-profit entities or other organizations as set forth below. Each Board member's ability to perform his or her duties effectively also has been enhanced by his or her educational background, professional training, and/or other life experiences.

In respect of each current member of the Board, the individual's substantial professional accomplishments and experience, including in fields related to the operations of registered investment companies, were a significant factor in the determination that the individual should serve as a member of the Board. The following is a summary of each Board member's particular professional experience and additional considerations that contributed to the Board's conclusion that he or she should serve as a member of the Board:

Alan C. Bowser. Mr. Bowser has served as a Board member of the Eaton Vance open-end funds since 2022 and of the Eaton Vance closed-end funds since 2023. Mr. Bowser has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, most of which has been dedicated to leading investment advisory teams serving institutions, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals in the U.S. and Latin America. From 2011-2023, Mr. Bowser served in several capacities at Bridgewater Associates, an asset management firm, including most recently serving as Chief Diversity Officer and Co-Head of the Americas Region in addition to being a Partner and a member of the Operating Committee. Prior to joining Bridgewater Associates, he was Managing Director and Head of Investment Services at UBS Wealth Management Americas from 2007 to 2010 and, before that, Managing Director and Head of Client Solutions for the Latin America Division at the Citibank Private Bank from 1999 to 2007. Mr. Bowser has been an Independent Director of Stout Risius Ross since 2021, a founding Board Member and current Board Chair of the Black Hedge Fund Professionals Network and has served on the Boards of the Robert Toigo Foundation, the New York Urban League, the University of Pennsylvania, and as Vice Chairman of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Task Force on Ethics. In 2020, he was recognized as one of the top 100 "EMPower Ethnic Minority Executive Role Models" and in 2022 he was recognized by Business Insider magazine as one of 14 "Diversity Trailblazers" making corporate America more inclusive.

Mark R. Fetting. Mr. Fetting has served as a member of the Eaton Vance Fund Boards since 2016 and is the Chairperson of the Contract Review Committee. He has over 30 years of experience in the investment management industry as an executive and in various leadership roles. From 2000 through 2012, Mr. Fetting served in several capacities at Legg Mason, Inc., including most recently serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman from 2008 to his retirement in 2012. He also served as a Director/Trustee and Chairman of the Legg Mason family of funds from 2008-2012 and Director/Trustee of the Royce family of funds from 2001-2012. From 2001 through 2008, Mr. Fetting also served as President of the Legg Mason family of funds. From

1991 through 2000, Mr. Fetting served as Division President and Senior Officer of Prudential Financial Group, Inc. and related companies. Early in his professional career, Mr. Fetting was a Vice President at T. Rowe Price and served in leadership roles within the firm's mutual fund division from 1981-1987.

Cynthia E. Frost. Ms. Frost has served as a member of the Eaton Vance Fund Boards since 2014. From 2000 through 2012, Ms. Frost was the Chief Investment Officer of Brown University, where she oversaw the evaluation, selection and monitoring of the third party investment managers who managed the university's endowment. From 1995 through 2000, Ms. Frost was a Portfolio