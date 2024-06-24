Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
One Post Office Square
Boston, Massachusetts 02109
June 24, 2024
Dear Shareholder:
You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of your Fund(s), which will be held at the principal office of each Fund, One Post Office Square, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).
At this Annual Meeting, you will be asked to consider the election of Trustees of your Fund(s). The enclosed proxy statement contains additional information.
We hope that you will be able to attend the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend and regardless of the number of shares you own, it is important that your shares be represented. We urge you to complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it in the enclosed postage-paid envelope as soon as possible to assure that your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
Kenneth A. Topping
R. Kelly Williams, Jr.
President
President
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT - PLEASE RETURN YOUR PROXY CARD PROMPTLY.
It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, you are requested to complete, date, sign and return the applicable enclosed proxy card as soon as possible. You may withdraw your proxy if you attend the Annual Meeting and desire to vote at the Annual Meeting.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024: The Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement, Proxy Card(s) and Shareholder Report(s) are available on the Eaton Vance website at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php.
The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of each of the above registered investment companies, each a Massachusetts business trust (collectively, the "Funds"), will be held at the principal office of each Fund, One Post Office Square, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) (the "Annual Meeting"), for the following purposes:
- To elect Trustees of each Fund as outlined below:
- For Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust:
- two Class III Trustees, Marcus L. Smith and Susan J. Sutherland, to be elected by the holders of the Fund's Common Shares and Auction Preferred Shares, voting together as a single class; and
- one Class III Trustee, Keith Quinton, to be elected by the holders of the Fund's Auction Preferred Shares, voting separately as a single class; and
- For Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, three Class III Trustees, Mark R. Fetting, George J. Gorman and Marcus L. Smith, to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund's Common Shares; and
- For Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund, three Class III Trustees, George J. Gorman, Marcus L. Smith and Susan J. Sutherland, to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund's Common Shares; and
- For Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund, three Class III Trustees, Mark R. Fetting, Valerie A. Mosley and Marcus L. Smith, to be elected by the shareholders of each Fund's Common Shares.
- To consider and act upon any other matters that may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjourned or postponed session thereof.
Although each Fund is holding a separate Annual Meeting, the meetings will be held concurrently. Shareholders of each Fund will vote separately. Any such vote FOR or AGAINST a proposal will also authorize the persons named as proxies to vote accordingly FOR or AGAINST any such adjournment of the Annual Meeting.
The Board of Trustees of each Fund has fixed the close of business on May 28, 2024 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders of a Fund entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.
By Order of the Boards of Trustees of the Funds
Secretary
June 24, 2024
Boston, Massachusetts
IMPORTANT
Shareholders can help the Board of Trustees of their Fund(s) avoid the necessity and additional expense to the Funds of further solicitations by promptly returning the enclosed proxy. The enclosed addressed envelope requires no postage if mailed in the United States and is intended for your convenience.
One Post Office Square
Boston, Massachusetts 02109
PROXY STATEMENT
This proxy statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Trustees of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the "Senior Floating-Rate Trust"), Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (the "Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund"), Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (the "Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund"), Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the "Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund") and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (the "Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund") (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"). The proxies will be voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of each Fund and at any adjournments or postponements thereof (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the principal office of each Fund, One Post Office Square, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, as discussed further herein. The Annual Meeting will be held for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice. This proxy statement and the enclosed proxy cards are first being sent or given to shareholders on or about June 24, 2024.
The Board of Trustees of each Fund (the "Board" or the "Board of Trustees") has fixed the close of business on May 28, 2024 as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. The number of common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share ("Common Shares"), and, in the case of Senior Floating-Rate Trust, the number of auction preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, liquidation preference $25,000 per share ("APS"), of each Fund outstanding on May 28, 2024, were as follows:
No. of Common Shares
No. of APS
Outstanding on
Outstanding on
Fund
May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
Senior Floating-Rate Trust
29,200,987
3,032
Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
74,542,782
-
Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
76,458,956
-
Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
157,388,026
-
Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
306,286,161
-
Each Fund will vote separately on each proposal; votes of multiple Funds will not be aggregated.
To the knowledge of each respective Fund, based on filings made on Schedules 13D and 13G pursuant to Sections 13(d) and 13(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, one or more shareholders of each of Senior Floating-Rate Trust, Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund owns 5% or more of the Fund's outstanding Common Shares and/or APS (as applicable) as of May 28, 2024. Information relating to such shareholders can be found on Exhibit C. As of May 28, 2024, to each Fund's knowledge: (i) no other shareholder owned more than 5% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Fund; and (ii) the Trustees and officers of the Fund, individually and as a group, owned beneficially less than 1% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Fund.
Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of May 28, 2024, who have voting power with respect to such shares, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. All properly executed proxies received prior to the Annual Meeting will be voted at the Annual Meeting. Each proxy will be voted in accordance with its instructions; if no instruction is given, an executed proxy will authorize the persons named on the respective proxy card enclosed as proxies, or any of them, to vote FOR the election of each Trustee. An executed proxy delivered to a Fund is revocable by the person giving it, prior to its exercise, by a signed writing filed with the Fund's Secretary, by executing and delivering a later dated proxy, or by attending the Annual Meeting and voting the shares at the Annual Meeting. Merely attending the Annual Meeting will not revoke a previously executed proxy. If you hold Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker, bank, adviser or custodian), please consult with the intermediary regarding your ability to revoke voting instructions after they have been provided.
1
Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2024
If you are a record holder of Fund shares and plan to attend the Annual Meeting, you must show a valid photo identification (such as a driver's license) to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. Please call 1-800-262-1122 for information on how to obtain directions to be able to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting.
If you hold Fund shares through an intermediary and plan to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting, you will be required to show a valid photo identification and your authority to vote your shares (referred to as a "legal proxy") to gain admission to the Annual Meeting. As described above, you must contact your intermediary to obtain a legal proxy for your shares.
PROPOSAL 1. ELECTION OF TRUSTEES
Each Fund's Agreement and Declaration of Trust provides that a majority of the Trustees shall fix the number of the entire Board and that such number shall be at least two and no greater than fifteen. Each Board has fixed the number of Trustees at ten. Under the terms of each Fund's Agreement and Declaration of Trust, the Board of Trustees is divided into three classes, each class having a term of three years to expire on the date of the third Annual Meeting following its election. Thus, this could delay for up to two years the replacement of a majority of the Board.
Proxies will be voted for the election of the following nominees:
- For Senior Floating-Rate Trust:
- two Class III Trustees, Marcus L. Smith and Susan J. Sutherland, to be elected by the holders of the Fund's Common Shares and APS, voting together as a single class; and
- one Class III Trustee, Keith Quinton, to be elected by the holders of the Fund's APS, voting separately as a single class; and
- For Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, three Class III Trustees, Mark R. Fetting, George J. Gorman and Marcus L. Smith, to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund's Common Shares; and
- For Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund, three Class III Trustees, George J. Gorman, Marcus L. Smith and Susan J. Sutherland, to be elected by the shareholders of the Fund's Common Shares; and
- For Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund, three Class III Trustees, Mark R. Fetting, Valerie A. Mosley and Marcus L. Smith, to be elected by the shareholders of each Fund's Common Shares.
The Board of Trustees recommends that shareholders vote FOR the election of the Trustee nominees of each Fund.
Each nominee is currently serving as a Trustee of his or her respective Fund and has consented to continue to so serve. In the event that a nominee is unable to serve for any reason (which is not now expected) when the election occurs, the accompanying proxy will be voted for such other person or persons as the Board of Trustees may recommend. Election of Trustees is non-cumulative. Shareholders do not have appraisal rights in connection with the proposal in this proxy statement.
Each nominee shall be elected by the affirmative vote of a plurality of the shares of the Fund entitled to vote. Proxies cannot be voted for a greater number of persons than the number of nominees named. No nominee is a party adverse to his or her respective Fund or any of its affiliates in any material pending legal proceeding, nor does any nominee have an interest materially adverse to such Fund.
Under the terms of Senior Floating-Rate Trust's By-Laws, as amended, the holders of the APS are entitled as a class, to the exclusion of the holders of the Common Shares, to elect two Trustees of the Fund. Senior Floating-Rate Trust's By-Laws further provide for the election of the other nominees named above by the holders of the Common Shares and the APS, voting together as a single class.
The following table presents certain information regarding the current Trustees of each Fund, including the principal occupations of each such person for at least the last five years. References below to "EFR" are to Senior Floating-Rate Trust, to "EVT" are to Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, to "ETG" are to Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund, to "ETY" are to Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and to "EXG" are to Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund. Information in the table below about a Trustee's position with a Fund, the period as a Trustee and the current term of each Trustee are for all Funds unless otherwise noted.
2
Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2024
Name and Year of Birth
Fund Position(s)
Trustee Since(1)
Current Term Expiring
Noninterested Trustees
ALAN C. BOWSER
Trustee
2023
Class II Trustee until
1962
2026.
MARK R. FETTING
Trustee
2016
EFR and ETG: Class II
1954
Trustee until 2026.
ETY, EVT and EXG: Class
III Trustee until 2024.
CYNTHIA E. FROST
Trustee
2014
Class I Trustee until
1961
2025.
GEORGE J. GORMAN
Chairperson of
2021
(Chairperson) and
EFR, ETY and EXG: Class
1952
the Board and
2014
(Trustee)
II Trustee until 2026.(2)
Trustee
ETG and EVT: Class III
Trustee until 2024.
Principal Occupation(s) During Past Five Years
Other Directorships Held
and Other Relevant Experience
During Last Five Years
Private investor. Formerly, Chief Diversity Officer, Partner and
Independent Director of Stout
a member of the Operating Committee, and formerly served as
Risius Ross (a middle market
Senior Advisor on Diversity and Inclusion for the firm's chief
professional services advisory
executive officer, Co-Head of the Americas Region, and Senior
firm) (since 2021).
Client Advisor of Bridgewater Associates, an asset
management firm (2011-2023).
Private investor. Formerly held various positions at Legg
None
Mason, Inc. (investment management firm) (2000-2012),
including President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and
Chairman (2008-2012), Senior Executive Vice President
(2004-2008) and Executive Vice President (2001-2004).
Formerly, President of Legg Mason family of funds
(2001-2008). Formerly, Division President and Senior Officer
of Prudential Financial Group, Inc. and related companies
(investment management firm) (1991-2000).
Private investor. Formerly, Chief Investment Officer of Brown
None
University (university endowment) (2000-2012). Formerly,
Portfolio Strategist for Duke Management Company (university
endowment manager) (1995-2000). Formerly, Managing
Director, Cambridge Associates (investment consulting
company) (1989-1995). Formerly, Consultant, Bain and
Company (management consulting firm) (1987-1989).
Formerly, Senior Equity Analyst, BA Investment Management
Company (1983-1985).
Principal at George J. Gorman LLC (consulting firm). Formerly,
None
Senior Partner at Ernst & Young LLP (a registered public
accounting firm) (1974-2009).
VALERIE A. MOSLEY
Trustee
2014
EFR, ETG and EVT: Class I
1960
Trustee until 2025.
ETY and EXG: Class III
Trustee until 2024.
Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Valmo Ventures (a consulting and investment firm). Founder of Upward Wealth, Inc., dba BrightUp, a fintech platform. Formerly, Partner and Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Investment Strategist at Wellington Management Company, LLP (investment management firm) (1992-2012). Formerly, Chief Investment Officer, PG Corbin Asset Management
(1990-1992). Formerly worked in institutional corporate bond sales at Kidder Peabody (1986-1990).
Director of DraftKings, Inc. (digital sports entertainment and gaming company) (since September 2020). Director of Envestnet, Inc. (provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness) (since 2018). Formerly, Director of Dynex Capital, Inc. (mortgage REIT) (2013-2020) and Director of Groupon, Inc. (e-commerce provider) (2020-2022).
KEITH QUINTON
Trustee
2018
ETG, ETY, EVT and EXG:
1958
Class II Trustee until
2026.
EFR: Class III Trustee
until 2024.(2)
Private investor, researcher and lecturer. Formerly,
Formerly, Director (2016-2021)
Independent Investment Committee Member at New
and Chairman (2019-2021) of
Hampshire Retirement System (2017-2021). Formerly,
New Hampshire Municipal Bond
Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst at Fidelity
Bank.
Investments (investment management firm) (2001-2014).
MARCUS L. SMITH
Trustee
2018
Class III Trustee until
1966
2024.
Private investor and independent corporate director. Formerly, Chief Investment Officer, Canada (2012-2017), Chief Investment Officer, Asia (2010-2012), Director of Asian Research (2004-2010) and portfolio manager (2001-2017) at MFS Investment Management (investment management firm).
Director of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (an industrial REIT) (since 2021). Director of MSCI Inc. (global provider of investment decision support tools) (since 2017). Formerly, Director of DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (logistics real estate company) (2017-2018).
3
Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2024
Name and Year of Birth
Fund Position(s)
Trustee Since(1)
Current Term Expiring
SUSAN J. SUTHERLAND
Trustee
2015
EFR and ETG: Class III
1957
Trustee until 2024.
ETY and EXG: Class II
Trustee until 2026.
EVT: Class I Trustee until
2025.
SCOTT E. WENNERHOLM
Trustee
2016
EFR, ETG, ETY and EXG:
1959
Class I Trustee until
2025.
EVT: Class II Trustee until 2026.
NANCY A. WISER
Trustee
2022
Class I Trustee until
1967
2025.
Principal Occupation(s) During Past Five Years
Other Directorships Held
and Other Relevant Experience
During Last Five Years
Private investor. Director of Ascot Group Limited and certain
Formerly, Director of Kairos
of its subsidiaries (insurance and reinsurance) (since 2017).
Acquisition Corp.
Formerly, Director of Hagerty Holding Corp. (insurance)
(insurance/InsurTech
(2015-2018) and Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. (insurance and
acquisition company)
reinsurance) (2013-2015). Formerly, Associate, Counsel and
(2021-2023).
Partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP (law
firm) (1982-2013).
Private investor. Formerly, Trustee at Wheelock College
None
(postsecondary institution) (2012-2018). Formerly,
Consultant at GF Parish Group (executive recruiting firm)
(2016-2017). Formerly, Chief Operating Officer and Executive
Vice President at BNY Mellon Asset Management (investment
management firm) (2005-2011). Formerly, Chief Operating
Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Natixis Global Asset
Management (investment management firm) (1997-2004).
Formerly, Vice President at Fidelity Investments Institutional
Services (investment management firm) (1994-1997).
Formerly, Executive Vice President and the Global Head of
None
Operations at Wells Fargo Asset Management (2011-2021).
- Year first appointed to serve as Trustee for a fund in the Eaton Vance family of funds. Each Trustee has served continuously since appointment unless indicated otherwise.
- Elected or nominated to be elected by holders of Senior Floating-Rate Trust's APS.
Each current Trustee listed above is a Trustee that is not an "interested person" of a Fund, as that term is used in the 1940 Act (each, a "noninterested Trustee") and served as a Trustee of 127 funds within the Eaton Vance fund complex as of May 28, 2024 (including both funds and portfolios in a hub and spoke structure). The address of each Trustee is One Post Office Square, Boston, Massachusetts 02109.
Each Trustee holds office until the Annual Meeting for the year in which his or her term expires and until his or her successor is elected and qualified, subject to a prior death, resignation, retirement, disqualification or removal. Under the terms of each Fund's current Trustee retirement policy, a noninterested Trustee must retire and resign as a Trustee on the earlier of: (i) the first day of July following his or her 74th birthday; or (ii), with limited exception, December 31st of the 20th year in which he or she has served as a Trustee. However, if such retirement and resignation would cause a Fund to be out of compliance with Section 16 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), or any other regulations or guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), then such retirement and resignation will not become effective until such time as action has been taken for a Fund to be in compliance with Section 16 of the 1940 Act and any other regulations or guidance of the SEC.
Share Ownership by Trustee
As of May 28, 2024, Mr. Quinton beneficially owned over $100,000 of Senior Floating-Rate Trust's equity securities. As of May 28, 2024, no other Trustees beneficially owned a Fund's equity securities. The following table shows, as of May 28, 2024, the dollar range of equity securities beneficially owned (or held notionally through the Investment Management Alignment Plan) by each Trustee in all registered investment companies advised or administered by Eaton Vance (the "Eaton Vance family of funds") overseen by the Trustee, which may include shares, if any, deemed to be beneficially owned by a noninterested Trustee through a deferred compensation plan.
4
Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2024
Aggregate Dollar Range of Equity
Securities Beneficially Owned in Funds
Overseen by Trustee in the
Name of Trustee
Eaton Vance Family of Funds
Noninterested Trustees
Alan C. Bowser
Over $100,000
Mark R. Fetting
Over $100,000
Cynthia E. Frost
Over $100,000
George J. Gorman
Over $100,000
Valerie A. Mosley
Over $100,000
Keith Quinton
Over $100,000
Marcus L. Smith
Over $100,000
Susan J. Sutherland
Over $100,000
Scott E. Wennerholm
Over $100,000
Nancy A. Wiser
Over $100,000
Board Meetings and Committees
The Board has general oversight responsibility with respect to the business and affairs of each Fund. The Board has engaged an investment adviser and (if applicable) a sub-adviser (collectively, the "adviser") to manage each Fund. The Funds' investment adviser also serves as administrator of each Fund. The Board is responsible for overseeing such adviser and administrator and other service providers to the Fund. The Board is currently composed of ten noninterested Trustees. In addition to six regularly scheduled meetings per year, the Board holds special meetings or informal conference calls to discuss specific matters that may require action prior to the next regular meeting. As discussed below, the Board has established six committees to assist the Board in performing its oversight responsibilities.
The Board has appointed a noninterested Trustee to serve in the role of Chairperson. The Chairperson's primary role is to participate in the preparation of the agenda for meetings of the Board and the identification of information to be presented to the Board with respect to matters to be acted upon by the Board. The Chairperson also presides at all meetings of the Board and acts as a liaison with service providers, officers, attorneys, and other Board members generally between meetings. The Chairperson may perform such other functions as may be requested by the Board from time to time. In addition, the Board may appoint a noninterested Trustee to serve in the role of Vice-Chairperson. The Vice-Chairperson has the power and authority to perform any or all of the duties and responsibilities of the Chairperson in the absence of the Chairperson and/or as requested by the Chairperson. Except for any duties specified herein or pursuant to each Fund's Declaration of Trust or By-Laws, the designation of Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson does not impose on such noninterested Trustee any duties, obligations or liability that is greater than the duties, obligations or liability imposed on such person as a member of the Board, generally.
Each Fund is subject to a number of risks, including, among others, investment, compliance, operational, and valuation risks. Risk oversight is part of the Board's general oversight of each Fund and is addressed as part of various activities of the Board and its Committees. As part of its oversight of each Fund, the Board directly, or through a Committee, relies on and reviews reports from, among others, Fund management, the adviser/administrator, the principal underwriter, the Chief Compliance Officer (the "CCO"), and other Fund service providers responsible for day-to-day oversight of Fund investments, operations and compliance to assist the Board in identifying and understanding the nature and extent of risks and determining whether, and to what extent, such risks can or should be mitigated. The Board also interacts with the CCO and with senior personnel of the adviser/administrator, the principal underwriter and other Fund service providers and provides input on risk management issues during meetings of the Board and its Committees. Each of the adviser/administrator, the principal underwriter and the other Fund service providers has its own independent interest and responsibilities in risk management, and its policies and methods for carrying out risk management functions will depend, in part, on its individual priorities, resources and controls. It is not possible to identify all of the risks that may affect a Fund or to develop processes and controls to eliminate or mitigate their occurrence or effects. Moreover, it is necessary to bear certain risks (such as investment-related risks) to achieve a Fund's goals.
The Board, with the assistance of management and with input from the Board's various committees, reviews investment policies and risks in connection with its review of Fund performance. The Board has appointed a Fund CCO who oversees the implementation and testing of each Fund's compliance program and reports to the Board regarding compliance matters for the Funds and their principal service providers. In addition, as part of the Board's periodic review of the advisory, subadvisory (if applicable), distribution and other service provider agreements, the Board may consider risk management aspects of their operations and the functions for which they are responsible. With respect to valuation, the Board approves and periodically reviews valuation policies and procedures applicable to valuing each Fund's shares. The administrator and the adviser are responsible for the implementation
5
Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2024
and day-to-day administration of these valuation policies and procedures and provide reports to the Audit Committee of the Board and the Board regarding these and related matters. In addition, the Audit Committee of the Board or the Board receives reports periodically from the independent public accounting firm for each Fund regarding tests performed by such firm on the valuation of all securities, as well as with respect to other risks associated with registered investment companies. Reports received from service providers, legal counsel and the independent public accounting firm assist the Board in performing its oversight function.
Each Fund's By-Laws set forth specific qualifications to serve as a Trustee. The Charter of the Governance Committee also sets forth certain factors that the Committee may take into account in considering noninterested Trustee candidates. In general, no one factor is decisive in the selection of an individual to join the Board. Among the factors the Board considers when concluding that an individual should serve on the Board are the following: (i) knowledge in matters relating to the mutual fund industry; (ii) experience as a director or senior officer of public companies; (iii) educational background; (iv) reputation for high ethical standards and professional integrity; (v) specific financial, technical or other expertise possessed by the individual or other experience or background of the individual, and the extent to which such expertise, experience or background would complement the Board members' existing mix of skills, core competencies and qualifications and diversity of experiences and background; (vi) perceived ability to contribute to the ongoing functions of the Board, including the ability and commitment to attend meetings regularly and work collaboratively with other members of the Board; (vii) the ability to qualify as a noninterested Trustee for purposes of the 1940 Act and any other actual or potential conflicts of interest involving the individual and each Fund; and (viii) such other factors as the Board determines to be relevant in light of the existing composition of the Board and any anticipated vacancies.
Among the attributes or skills common to all Board members are their ability to review critically, evaluate, question and discuss information provided to them, to interact effectively with the other members of the Board, management, sub-advisers, other service providers, counsel and independent registered public accounting firms, and to exercise effective and independent business judgment in the performance of their duties as members of the Board. Each Board member's ability to perform his or her duties effectively has been attained through the Board member's business, consulting, public service and/or academic positions and through experience from service as a member of the Boards of the Eaton Vance family of funds ("Eaton Vance Fund Boards") (and/or in other capacities, including for any predecessor funds), public companies, or non-profit entities or other organizations as set forth below. Each Board member's ability to perform his or her duties effectively also has been enhanced by his or her educational background, professional training, and/or other life experiences.
In respect of each current member of the Board, the individual's substantial professional accomplishments and experience, including in fields related to the operations of registered investment companies, were a significant factor in the determination that the individual should serve as a member of the Board. The following is a summary of each Board member's particular professional experience and additional considerations that contributed to the Board's conclusion that he or she should serve as a member of the Board:
Alan C. Bowser. Mr. Bowser has served as a Board member of the Eaton Vance open-end funds since 2022 and of the Eaton Vance closed-end funds since 2023. Mr. Bowser has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, most of which has been dedicated to leading investment advisory teams serving institutions, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals in the U.S. and Latin America. From 2011-2023, Mr. Bowser served in several capacities at Bridgewater Associates, an asset management firm, including most recently serving as Chief Diversity Officer and Co-Head of the Americas Region in addition to being a Partner and a member of the Operating Committee. Prior to joining Bridgewater Associates, he was Managing Director and Head of Investment Services at UBS Wealth Management Americas from 2007 to 2010 and, before that, Managing Director and Head of Client Solutions for the Latin America Division at the Citibank Private Bank from 1999 to 2007. Mr. Bowser has been an Independent Director of Stout Risius Ross since 2021, a founding Board Member and current Board Chair of the Black Hedge Fund Professionals Network and has served on the Boards of the Robert Toigo Foundation, the New York Urban League, the University of Pennsylvania, and as Vice Chairman of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Task Force on Ethics. In 2020, he was recognized as one of the top 100 "EMPower Ethnic Minority Executive Role Models" and in 2022 he was recognized by Business Insider magazine as one of 14 "Diversity Trailblazers" making corporate America more inclusive.
Mark R. Fetting. Mr. Fetting has served as a member of the Eaton Vance Fund Boards since 2016 and is the Chairperson of the Contract Review Committee. He has over 30 years of experience in the investment management industry as an executive and in various leadership roles. From 2000 through 2012, Mr. Fetting served in several capacities at Legg Mason, Inc., including most recently serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman from 2008 to his retirement in 2012. He also served as a Director/Trustee and Chairman of the Legg Mason family of funds from 2008-2012 and Director/Trustee of the Royce family of funds from 2001-2012. From 2001 through 2008, Mr. Fetting also served as President of the Legg Mason family of funds. From
1991 through 2000, Mr. Fetting served as Division President and Senior Officer of Prudential Financial Group, Inc. and related companies. Early in his professional career, Mr. Fetting was a Vice President at T. Rowe Price and served in leadership roles within the firm's mutual fund division from 1981-1987.
Cynthia E. Frost. Ms. Frost has served as a member of the Eaton Vance Fund Boards since 2014. From 2000 through 2012, Ms. Frost was the Chief Investment Officer of Brown University, where she oversaw the evaluation, selection and monitoring of the third party investment managers who managed the university's endowment. From 1995 through 2000, Ms. Frost was a Portfolio
6
Proxy Statement dated June 24, 2024
