Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Its portfolio of investments includes aerospace and defense, automobiles, banks, beverages, building products, capital markets, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, entertainment, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, healthcare providers and services, hotels, restaurants and leisure, household products, insurance, interactive media and services, Internet and direct marketing retail, information technology services, life sciences tools and services, machinery, metals and mining, oil, gas and consumable fuels, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, and others. Investment adviser of the Fund is Eaton Vance Management.

