EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1095
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0021
1.90%
$0.0043
1.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1074
98.10%
$0.3242
98.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1095
100.00%
$0.3285
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
15.28%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
6.89%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
6.15%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
1.15%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1373
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1373
100.00%
$1.2417
90.10%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1364
9.90%
Total per common share
$0.1373
100.00%
$1.3781
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
18.77%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.09%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
15.75%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
5.34%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0112
14.80%
$0.0465
5.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0648
85.20%
$0.1733
19.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.6922
75.90%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.9120
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
10.84%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.89%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
10.24%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
8.15%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1626
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0450
27.70%
$0.0843
25.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0002
0.10%
$0.0069
2.10%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1174
72.20%
$0.2340
72.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1626
100.00%
$0.3252
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
13.50%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.13%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-3.73%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.59%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1792
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0156
8.70%
$0.0333
9.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0018
1.00%
$0.0018
0.50%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0636
35.50%
$0.2003
55.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0982
54.80%
$0.1230
34.30%
Total per common share
$0.1792
100.00%
$0.3584
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
16.67%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.07%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-2.52%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.59%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0389
3.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.1905
14.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$1.0666
82.30%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$1.2960
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
9.55%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
17.75%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
7.46%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.3296
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.3296
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
12.12%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.44%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
17.80%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
7.73%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0929
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0018
1.90%
$0.0032
1.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0911
98.10%
$0.1826
98.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.0%
Total per common share
$0.0929
100.00%
$0.1858
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
13.94%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.90%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-1.09%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.66%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0214
29.50%
$0.1150
13.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0513
70.50%
$0.5696
65.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.1878
21.50%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.8724
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
9.37%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.32%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
9.82%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
7.62%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1300
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0179
13.80%
$0.0289
11.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1121
86.20%
$0.2311
88.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1300
100.00%
$0.2600
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
15.06%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.15%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-2.96%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.60%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0689
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0006
0.80%
$0.0012
0.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0097
14.10%
$0.0096
7.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0586
85.10%
$0.0894
64.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0376
27.20%
Total per common share
$0.0689
100.00%
$0.1378
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
12.58%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
8.26%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
-2.71%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
0.69%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
December- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.8496
100.00%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.8496
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2021 1
7.00%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 2
7.17%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2021 3
20.58%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2021 4
6.57%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on November 30, 2021
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2021
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2021
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2021