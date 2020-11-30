Log in
EATON VANCE TAX-MANAGED GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED EQUITY INCOME FUND

(EXG)
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

11/30/2020
BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their November distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the November distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's November distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through November 30, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

September




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0039

4.30%

$0.0108

6.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0859

95.70%

$0.1688

94.00%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.1796

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

9.11%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

7.12%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


-2.84%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

0.59%







Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

0.0988




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0424

3.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0988

100.00%

$1.0444

96.10%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$1.0868

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

12.71%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

6.41%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


11.12%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

4.81%







Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0031

4.10%

$0.0627

7.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0729

95.90%

$0.7733

92.50%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.8360

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

6.79%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

9.61%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


10.14%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

8.01%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0502

34.60%

$0.0502

34.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0075

5.20%

$0.0075

5.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0873

60.20%

$0.0873

60.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.1450

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

7.57%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

8.28%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


-6.13%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

8.28%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1425




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0275

19.30%

$0.0275

19.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0233

16.30%

$0.0233

16.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0917

64.40%

$0.0917

64.40%

Total per common share

$0.1425

100.00%

$0.1425

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

8.20%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

7.64%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


2.57%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

8.64%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0067

6.20%

$0.1030

8.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0648

60.00%

$0.3210

27.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0365

33.80%

$0.7640

64.30%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.1880

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

5.38%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

9.72%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


-5.36%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

8.10%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0024

2.20%

$0.0548

4.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1084

97.80%

$1.1640

95.50%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.2188

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

7.23%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

10.07%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


-2.02%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

8.39%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0033

3.90%

$0.0033

3.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0810

96.10%

$0.0810

96.1%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.0843

100.0%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

8.57%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

8.72%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


7.02%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

8.72%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0028

3.90%

$0.0712

8.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.2575

32.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0699

96.10%

$0.4710

58.90%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.7997

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

4.90%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

9.42%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


-3.87%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

7.85%







Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0183

17.90%

$0.0183

17.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0842

82.10%

$0.0842

82.10%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.1025

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

6.34%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

7.61%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


0.16%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

7.61%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

October




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0015

2.50%

$0.0015

2.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0601

97.50%

$0.0601

97.50%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.0616

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

6.22%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

9.14%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


2.35%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

9.14%







Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)




Distribution Period: 

November- 2020




Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708




Distribution Frequency:

Monthly




Fiscal Year End:

December




Source

Current Distribution

% of Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0017

2.40%

$0.0218

2.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0691

97.60%

$0.7570

97.20%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.7788

100.00%






Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1

1.48%


Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2

8.76%


Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3


-0.60%


Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4

7.30%












1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on October 31, 2020


2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31 ,2020

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31,
2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of
the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2020

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-release-estimated-sources-of-distributions-301181653.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management


© PRNewswire 2020
