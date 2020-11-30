Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0039
4.30%
$0.0108
6.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0859
95.70%
$0.1688
94.00%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.1796
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
9.11%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
7.12%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
-2.84%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
0.59%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0424
3.90%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0988
100.00%
$1.0444
96.10%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$1.0868
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
12.71%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
6.41%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
11.12%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
4.81%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0031
4.10%
$0.0627
7.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0729
95.90%
$0.7733
92.50%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.8360
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
6.79%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
9.61%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
10.14%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
8.01%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0502
34.60%
$0.0502
34.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0075
5.20%
$0.0075
5.20%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0873
60.20%
$0.0873
60.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.1450
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
7.57%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
8.28%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
-6.13%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
8.28%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1425
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0275
19.30%
$0.0275
19.30%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0233
16.30%
$0.0233
16.30%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0917
64.40%
$0.0917
64.40%
Total per common share
$0.1425
100.00%
$0.1425
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
8.20%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
7.64%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
2.57%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
8.64%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0067
6.20%
$0.1030
8.70%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0648
60.00%
$0.3210
27.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0365
33.80%
$0.7640
64.30%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$1.1880
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
5.38%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
9.72%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
-5.36%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
8.10%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0024
2.20%
$0.0548
4.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1084
97.80%
$1.1640
95.50%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$1.2188
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
7.23%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
10.07%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
-2.02%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
8.39%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0033
3.90%
$0.0033
3.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0810
96.10%
$0.0810
96.1%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.0843
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
8.57%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
8.72%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
7.02%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
8.72%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0028
3.90%
$0.0712
8.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.2575
32.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0699
96.10%
$0.4710
58.90%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.7997
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
4.90%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
9.42%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
-3.87%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
7.85%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0183
17.90%
$0.0183
17.90%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0842
82.10%
$0.0842
82.10%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.1025
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
6.34%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
7.61%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
0.16%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
7.61%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0015
2.50%
$0.0015
2.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0601
97.50%
$0.0601
97.50%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.0616
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
6.22%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
9.14%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
2.35%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
9.14%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
November- 2020
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current
Distribution
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0017
2.40%
$0.0218
2.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0691
97.60%
$0.7570
97.20%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.7788
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1
1.48%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2
8.76%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3
-0.60%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4
7.30%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on October 31, 2020
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31 ,2020
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31,
2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of
the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2020