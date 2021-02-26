Eaton Vance Tax Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0898
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
September
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0071
7.90%
$0.0242
5.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0314
35.00%
$0.0314
7.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0513
57.10%
$0.3934
87.60%
Total per common share
$0.0898
100.00%
$0.4490
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
12.61%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
6.48%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
8.45%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
2.16%
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
0.0988
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.1976
100.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.0988
100.00%
$0.1976
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
17.49%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
5.66%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
-0.73%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
0.47%
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0760
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0041
5.40%
$0.0052
3.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0719
94.60%
$0.1468
96.60%
Total per common share
$0.0760
100.00%
$0.1520
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
9.05%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
9.13%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
-0.14%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
0.76%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1450
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0449
31.00%
$0.1940
33.50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0508
35.00%
$0.0830
14.30%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0493
34.00%
$0.3030
52.20%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1450
100.00%
$0.5800
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
12.16%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
7.20%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
17.21%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
1.80%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1425
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0245
17.20%
$0.1032
18.10%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.1180
82.80%
$0.4611
80.90%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0057
1.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Total per common share
$0.1425
100.00%
$0.5700
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
14.04%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
6.46%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
20.21%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
1.62%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1080
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0057
5.30%
$0.0099
4.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.1023
94.70%
$0.1830
84.70%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0231
10.70%
Total per common share
$0.1080
100.00%
$0.2160
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
8.46%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
9.02%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
-0.77%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
0.75%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1108
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0018
1.60%
$0.0027
1.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.1090
98.40%
$0.2189
98.80%
Total per common share
$0.1108
100.00%
$0.2216
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
10.66%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
9.28%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
-0.27%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
0.77%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0843
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0063
7.50%
$0.0147
4.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0780
92.50%
$0.3225
95.6%
Total per common share
$0.0843
100.00%
$0.3372
100.0%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
11.64%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
8.04%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
10.70%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
2.01%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0727
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0039
5.40%
$0.0070
4.80%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0688
94.60%
$0.1384
95.20%
Total per common share
$0.0727
100.00%
$0.1454
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
8.80%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
8.59%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
-0.62%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
0.72%
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.1025
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0479
46.70%
$0.1050
25.60%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0546
53.30%
$0.3050
74.40%
Total per common share
$0.1025
100.00%
$0.4100
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
12.17%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
6.40%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
21.06%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
1.60%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)
Distribution Period:
February- 202
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0616
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
October
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0007
1.10%
$0.0034
1.40%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0609
98.90%
$0.2430
98.60%
Total per common share
$0.0616
100.00%
$0.2464
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
10.55%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
8.05%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
15.90%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
2.01%
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)
Distribution Period:
February- 2021
Distribution Amount per Common Share:
$0.0708
Distribution Frequency:
Monthly
Fiscal Year End:
December
Source
Current Distribution
% of Current Distribution
Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date
Net Investment Income
$0.0002
0.30%
$0.0002
0.20%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0000
0.00%
Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)
$0.0706
99.70%
$0.1414
99.80%
Total per common share
$0.0708
100.00%
$0.1416
100.00%
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on January 31, 2021 1
2.98%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 2
8.11%
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through January 31, 2021 3
0.22%
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2021 4
0.68%
1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended
on January 31, 2021
2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2021
3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2021
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to January 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the
distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of January 31, 2021