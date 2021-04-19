Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ebang International Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBON   KYG3R33A1063

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

(EBON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EBON INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Ebang International Holdings Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – EBON

04/19/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ebang securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Ebang class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2075.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang’s public offerings had been directed to a low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company’s operations; (2) Ebang’s sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang’s attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang’s purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Ebang class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2075.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
05:04pEBON INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Eban..
BU
11:02aEBON INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ebang Internati..
BU
04/18KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Clas..
PR
04/18EBANG INTERNATIONAL  : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ebang Internatio..
PR
04/16EBANG INTERNATIONAL  : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ebang International..
BU
04/14KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securiti..
BU
04/14DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
04/13EBON CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securit..
PR
04/13SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Act..
PR
04/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 109 M - -
Net income 2019 -42,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 20,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 811 M 811 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ebang International Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dong Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lei Chen Chief Financial Officer
Ken He Independent Director
Ting Jie Lü Independent Director
Chun Juan Peng Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.-20.59%811
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.38.38%77 350
HP INC.38.19%42 359
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION24.37%21 087
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.60%20 753
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC32.03%19 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ