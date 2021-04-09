Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebang International Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/09/2021 | 10:06am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (“Ebang” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EBON) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Ebang is the subject of a report published by Hindenburg Research on April 6, 2021, titled: “Ebang: Yet Another Crypto ‘China Hustle’ Absconding With U.S. Investor Cash.” According to the report, the Company’s is funneling the proceeds of its initial public offering (IPO) to a “series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties.” The report alleges that $21 million raised in a secondary offering “primarily for development” actually was used to repay related-party loans. Based on this news, shares of Ebang fell 12% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
