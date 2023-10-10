MEDIUM- TO LONG-TERM CORPORATE VALUE CREATION Message from the President We established the Global Procurement and SCM Strategy Department in 2020, and we have been making efforts to optimize procurement across the entire Group. Three years of consecutive collaboration have lowered the walls between the businesses, and I feel a growing sense of unity. This initiative proved successful during the global parts shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. By establishing a procurement point of contact, we were able to flexibly exchange parts regardless of business division or region and continued supplying products to our customers. We have also established the ExValuE Project for cost planning. The capital letter E at the beginning and end of the project name represents EBARA's desire to offer the ­ultimate value to customers throughout the product life cycle. Value engineering typically aims to reduce the costs of what we currently have, but instead, EBARA will switch to a more balanced approach and invest its development resources into functionality that adds value in order to increase competitiveness, rather than using such resources on functions that would just be nice to have. All products starting development in 2024 and beyond will be developed based on this cost planning philosophy. Focus of the New E-Plan 2025 Medium-Term Management Plan Market-In Perspective and New Structures I think we are about 30% of the way to achieving E-Vision 2030, our long-term vision. The three accomplishments I mentioned were positive outcomes of the previous medium­ -term plan, but there is still room for improvement toward 2030. 111 years ago, the EBARA Group started with pumps, and we have been improving on and expanding that business ever since. However, as the business grew, we started focusing on selling products. Why was this originally needed?­ What was the starting point? When I asked myself these questions, the answer was that because the market and the times demanded it. To find the needs of today, we must adjust our structure to fit the markets we serve, rather than following a product-­centered structure. This is the "market-in" perspective, and the primary focus of the new medium-term management plan, E-Plan 2025. For example, our Compressors & Turbines and Custom Pumps Businesses were serving the same oil and gas mar- ket, but operating separately. Since the customers for these products are the same, we are now working to integrate the businesses and production systems and optimize our new in-house company, the Energy Company, to better serve the needs of the oil and gas market. This optimization will allow us to build a robust business with strong sales, production, and procurement.

Additionally, we consider this period an important time to consider business opportunities we can contribute to in the transition from fossil fuel energy sources to sustainable sources. This transition will require new energy alternatives, and EBARA's pumps, compressors and turbines can be used in a variety of fields, including carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) as well as ammonia and hydrogen production, transport, and usage. We will contribute to the realization of a hydrogen society by supporting all stages of hydrogen production, transport, and usage. Business Creation and My Thoughts Since Becoming President The theme of E-Plan 2025 is "Creating value from the customer's perspective leads to business creation." Entrepreneurs are always thinking about how to solve a problem, and that's exactly what we're trying to do with our market-oriented business structure. Rather than thinking from the perspective of how to create or sell something, we will go the extra mile to solve customers' problems, even when the solution is ultimately different from how the ­customer describes it. Even if an entrepreneur or a start-up has an idea to solve a social issue, they might not be very good at realizing their idea at scale. On the other hand, corporations already doing business like EBARA are better at ensuring profitability and delivering products to ­customers at a certain scale. EBARA is working to solve social issues through its business by investing in the Real Tech Global Fund, which supports start-ups in Southeast Asia, and if we have affinity with a company, I'd like to try collaborating on something with them. Entrepreneurs make it easier for us to connect our business to customer needs. It doesn't matter if they are from inside or outside the Company. To cultivate entrepreneurs from inside EBARA, we have dispatched EBARA personnel to the Fund. These personnel get close to customers with their entrepreneurial knowledge, and then bring their ideas back to EBARA. The Company has the requisite resources, such as technology development and production systems for new businesses. If we don't have the resources we need, we can simply collaborate with an external entity, and thus create a new ­business. We will create the Companywide pathways to create­ such new businesses and transform EBARA. Since I have become president, I have tried to impress upon employees two words: sensitivity and imagination. When we talk with our customers, if we aren't sensitive to what they are thinking in that moment or fail to understand their background, it won't be possible to imagine how the customer will feel when I explain something, or what kind of action the talk will lead to. The main idea is to get close to

the customer, understand their perspectives, and imagine how they will feel. We will obviously be offering added value for our customers if we can solve their problems involving disadvantages, inconvenience, and dissatisfaction, and then they will naturally want to buy what we are selling. Our starting point needs to be getting close to our customers and what they really want. This is the foundation of new business. This philosophy should be applied to everyday work and assignments, not just limited to new things. Instead of just doing what they're told, I want our employees to work while imagining how the person on the receiving end of their work will think. Furthermore, we also need problem awareness and strong thinking. In our everyday lives, I believe it's important to be aware of the problems ahead and have your own unique intentions, such as wanting to make society a better place, or wanting to improve how your work is done. For example, even if you only see one news article, if you are aware of the problem, you can use it as a reference, try something out, and connect to the next step. Being driven to want to make something better, solve a problem, or make someone happy is very important. I want our employees to not only do what they are told, but also to be proud knowing that what they are doing is meaningful to society. Data-Driven Management and Task Diversity To realize business and product strategy, data on the ­customer perspective is essential. Without such data, it is impossible to find solutions to overcome difficult situations and solve our customers' problems. The business side needs to be able to comprehend and use data to formulate strategies. We established the Data Strategy Team in July 2022 to provide dedicated support to do just that. The team receives and analyzes problems and goals from the business side and derives solutions. We will make it possible to make data-driven decisions in human resources with tools such as people analytics, in sales when looking at customers­ and markets, and in technology. In January 2022, the Diversity Project was formed by a group of volunteers and established as a dedicated structure­ in July 2022 to promote task diversity, meaning the invisible diversity of skills, knowledge, and experience. It is crucial to know what kind of task will suit a person, and whether we can expect high performance in that task. We need objective data in order to make that determination. We will strive to put the right person in the right role based on their experience, behavior patterns, thinking patterns, and the abilities they have acquired. Our people will support the realization of what the Group is striving for and our vision as set forth in E-Vision 2030. We will promote data-driven diversity to ensure the right