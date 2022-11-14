Ebara : Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022(Presentation)
Results Presentation for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
EBARA (6361)
November 14, 2022
Table of Contents
Points of Results
FY22 1-3Q Summary of Results
・Consolidated ・Segment
・Revenue by Region
FY22 1-3Q Results by Segment
・FMS Business *1 ・EP Business *2 ・PM Business *3
FY22 Forecast
・Consolidated ・Segment
・Response to Changes in Business Environment
P.3
P.4
P.5
P.6
P.7
P.8
P.9
P.10
P.11
P.12
4. Topics
・E-Plan2022 Standard Pumps:
P.13
Overseas Strategy Progress
5. Appendix
・Orders
P.14
・Revenue
P.15
・Operating Profit
P.16
・Backlog of Orders
P.17
・Revenue by Region
P.18
・Balance Sheets
P.19
・Cash Flows
P.20
・CAPEX, Depreciation and Amortization,
P.21
R&D Expenses
*1. Fluid Machinery & Systems Business / *2. Environmental Plants Business / *3. Precision Machinery Business
Abbreviations
FY: fiscal year (FY22: fiscal year ending December 31, 2022)/1 Q: 1 Q figures/1-2 Q,1-3 Q,1-4 Q: cumulative total from 1 Q to each quarter
Figures in this document are based on IFRS (IFRS applied from 1Q FY21)
FY21 1-2Q and 1-3Q are calculated based on retrospectively adjusted figures reflecting the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment for corporate combinations implemented in FY21
FY22 1-3Q Results
■ Orders
¥594.5
B.
■ Revenue
¥480.0
B.
■ Operating Profit
¥42.6
B.
YoY*
¥177.0
B.
→
+3.1%
¥601.0
B.
↗
+14.3%
¥56.0
B.
↗
FY22 Forecast
YoY*
Change Vs.P.Plan*
■ Orders
¥783.5
B.
¥12.0
B.
→
¥33.0 B.
+1.6%
+4.4%
■ Revenue
¥670.0
B.
¥66.7
B.
↗
¥-14.0 B.
+11.1%
-2.0%
■ Operating Profit
¥67.5
B.
¥6.1
B.
↗
-
+15.1%
+10.0%
-
* ↗ +5% change or more ↘ -5% change or more → less than ± 5% change
*P.Plan: Prior Plan
Topics
FY22 1-3Q Results
1-3Qcompany-wide performance reached record highs in orders, revenue, and operating profit due to the PM business and FMS business driving
Revenue and profit increased due to yen depreciation despite negative impacts from raw material price hikes
FY22 Forecast
Revised full-year forecasts, upward orders by 33 billion yen, downward revenue by 14 billion yen, and maintained operating profit (Revised segment breakdown)
Although there remains a risk of soaring raw material prices and difficulties in procurement of parts and materials, we expect to achieve the plan by strengthening various measures.
M&A
Acquired Hayward Gordon, a North American pumps and mixer manufacture for Pumps Business
1. FY22 1-3Q Summary of Results
Consolidated
(in billion yen)
FY21 1-3Q
FY22 1-3Q
Change
Change %
Orders
576.8
594.5
+17.7
+3.1%
Revenue
419.9
480.0
+60.1
+14.3%
Operating Profit
37.0
42.6
+5.6
+15.1%
OP Ratio
8.8%
8.9%
+0.1pts
Profit Attributable
24.4
27.2
+2.8
+11.8%
to Owners of Parent
Exchange Rate*
108.57
127.99
+19.42
Vs. USD (JPY)
Vs. EUR (JPY)
129.86
135.90
+6.04
Vs. CNY (JPY)
16.79
19.38
+2.59
*1-3Q Average Exchange Rate
1. FY22 1-3Q Summary of Results
Segment
(in billion yen)
FY21 1-3Q
FY22 1-3Q
Change
Change %
Orders
576.8
594.5
+17.7
+3.1%
Total
Revenue
419.9
480.0
+60.1
+14.3%
Operating Profit
37.0
42.6
+5.6
+15.1%
OP Ratio
8.8%
8.9%
+0.1pts
Orders
258.5
286.6
+28.1
+10.9%
FMS Business
Revenue
237.8
270.2
+32.4
+13.6%
Operating Profit
15.0
17.6
+2.6
+17.6%
OP Ratio
6.3%
6.5%
+0.2pts
Orders
119.6
76.8
-42.7
-35.8%
EP Business
Revenue
50.0
52.2
+2.2
+4.5%
Operating Profit
4.1
0.4
-3.6
-88.5%
OP Ratio
8.2%
0.9%
-7.3pts
Orders
197.2
229.9
+32.6
+16.6%
PM Business
Revenue
130.8
156.4
+25.6
+19.6%
Operating Profit
18.0
25.5
+7.5
+41.6%
OP Ratio
13.8%
16.3%
+2.5pts
Orders
1.3
1.0
-0.2
-20.7%
Others,
Revenue
1.2
1.0
-0.1
-13.0%
Adjustment
Operating Profit
-0.1
-1.0
-0.9
-
OP Ratio
-10.0%
-98.2%
-88.2pts
