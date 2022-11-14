Ebara : Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022(Presentation)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 674 B 4 844 M 4 844 M Net income 2022 46 418 M 334 M 334 M Net cash 2022 32 875 M 236 M 236 M P/E ratio 2022 10,4x Yield 2022 3,36% Capitalization 481 B 3 429 M 3 459 M EV / Sales 2022 0,67x EV / Sales 2023 0,58x Nbr of Employees 18 372 Free-Float 97,6% Chart EBARA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EBARA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 5 230,00 JPY Average target price 6 952,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 32,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masao Asami Managing Executive Officer & President-Electronics Shugo Hosoda Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting Toichi Maeda Executive Officer Hiroshi Oeda Co-Chairman Hiroshi Sobukawa Senior Manager-Technology, R&D Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) EBARA CORPORATION -16.59% 3 526 ATLAS COPCO AB -14.21% 60 747 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -3.00% 39 622 FANUC CORPORATION -14.83% 28 543 FORTIVE CORPORATION -10.25% 24 225 SANDVIK AB -18.49% 23 676