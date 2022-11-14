Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ebara Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6361   JP3166000004

EBARA CORPORATION

(6361)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-14 am EST
5230.00 JPY   -1.88%
01:15pEbara : Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022(Presentation)
PU
11/10Ebara : Certified as 4.5 stars in the 6th Nikkei Smart Work Management Survey
PU
11/09Ebara : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ebara : Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022(Presentation)

11/14/2022 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results Presentation for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

EBARA (6361)

November 14, 2022

Table of Contents

Points of Results

  1. FY22 1-3Q Summary of Results
    Consolidated Segment
    Revenue by Region
  2. FY22 1-3Q Results by Segment
    FMS Business*1 EP Business*2 PM Business*3
  3. FY22 Forecast

Consolidated Segment

Response to Changes in Business Environment

P.3

P.4

P.5

P.6

P.7

P.8

P.9

P.10

P.11

P.12

4. Topics

E-Plan2022 Standard Pumps:

P.13

Overseas Strategy Progress

5. Appendix

Orders

P.14

Revenue

P.15

Operating Profit

P.16

Backlog of Orders

P.17

Revenue by Region

P.18

Balance Sheets

P.19

Cash Flows

P.20

CAPEX, Depreciation and Amortization,

P.21

R&D Expenses

*1. Fluid Machinery & Systems Business / *2. Environmental Plants Business / *3. Precision Machinery Business

  • Abbreviations
    FY: fiscal year (FY22: fiscal year ending December 31, 2022)/1Q: 1Q figures/1-2Q,1-3Q,1-4Q: cumulative total from 1Q to each quarter
  • Figures in this document are based on IFRS (IFRS applied from 1Q FY21)
  • FY21 1-2Q and 1-3Q are calculated based on retrospectively adjusted figures reflecting the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment for corporate combinations implemented in FY21

2 Copyright(c) Ebara Corporation, All rights reserved

Points of Results

FY22 1-3Q Results

Orders

¥594.5

B.

Revenue

¥480.0

B.

Operating Profit

¥42.6

B.

YoY*

¥177.0

B.

+3.1%

¥601.0

B.

+14.3%

¥56.0

B.

FY22 Forecast

YoY*

Change Vs.P.Plan*

Orders

¥783.5

B.

¥12.0

B.

¥33.0 B.

+1.6%

+4.4%

Revenue

¥670.0

B.

¥66.7

B.

¥-14.0 B.

+11.1%

-2.0%

Operating Profit

¥67.5

B.

¥6.1

B.

-

+15.1%

+10.0%

-

* +5% change or more -5% change or more less than ± 5% change

*P.Plan: Prior Plan

Topics

FY22 1-3Q Results

  • 1-3Qcompany-wide performance reached record highs in orders, revenue, and operating profit due to the PM business and FMS business driving
  • Revenue and profit increased due to yen depreciation despite negative impacts from raw material price hikes

FY22 Forecast

  • Revised full-year forecasts, upward orders by 33 billion yen, downward revenue by 14 billion yen, and maintained operating profit (Revised segment breakdown)
  • Although there remains a risk of soaring raw material prices and difficulties in procurement of parts and materials, we expect to achieve the plan by strengthening various measures.

M&A

  • Acquired Hayward Gordon, a North American pumps and mixer manufacture for Pumps Business

3 Copyright(c) Ebara Corporation, All rights reserved

1. FY22 1-3Q Summary of Results

Consolidated

(in billion yen)

FY21 1-3Q

FY22 1-3Q

Change

Change %

Orders

576.8

594.5

+17.7

+3.1%

Revenue

419.9

480.0

+60.1

+14.3%

Operating Profit

37.0

42.6

+5.6

+15.1%

OP Ratio

8.8%

8.9%

+0.1pts

Profit Attributable

24.4

27.2

+2.8

+11.8%

to Owners of Parent

Exchange Rate*

108.57

127.99

+19.42

Vs. USD (JPY)

Vs. EUR (JPY)

129.86

135.90

+6.04

Vs. CNY (JPY)

16.79

19.38

+2.59

*1-3Q Average Exchange Rate

4 Copyright(c) Ebara Corporation, All rights reserved

1. FY22 1-3Q Summary of Results

Segment

(in billion yen)

FY21 1-3Q

FY22 1-3Q

Change

Change %

Orders

576.8

594.5

+17.7

+3.1%

Total

Revenue

419.9

480.0

+60.1

+14.3%

Operating Profit

37.0

42.6

+5.6

+15.1%

OP Ratio

8.8%

8.9%

+0.1pts

Orders

258.5

286.6

+28.1

+10.9%

FMS Business

Revenue

237.8

270.2

+32.4

+13.6%

Operating Profit

15.0

17.6

+2.6

+17.6%

OP Ratio

6.3%

6.5%

+0.2pts

Orders

119.6

76.8

-42.7

-35.8%

EP Business

Revenue

50.0

52.2

+2.2

+4.5%

Operating Profit

4.1

0.4

-3.6

-88.5%

OP Ratio

8.2%

0.9%

-7.3pts

Orders

197.2

229.9

+32.6

+16.6%

PM Business

Revenue

130.8

156.4

+25.6

+19.6%

Operating Profit

18.0

25.5

+7.5

+41.6%

OP Ratio

13.8%

16.3%

+2.5pts

Orders

1.3

1.0

-0.2

-20.7%

Others,

Revenue

1.2

1.0

-0.1

-13.0%

Adjustment

Operating Profit

-0.1

-1.0

-0.9

-

OP Ratio

-10.0%

-98.2%

-88.2pts

5 Copyright(c) Ebara Corporation, All rights reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ebara Corporation published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 18:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 674 B 4 844 M 4 844 M
Net income 2022 46 418 M 334 M 334 M
Net cash 2022 32 875 M 236 M 236 M
