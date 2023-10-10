The EBARA Group has created and is continuously updating its Strategic Table of Technological Capabilities, which makes visual EBARA's core

competencies­ of its technologies, and its technical talent map, which transforms such technology and technical personnel into data. The EBARA Group has a diverse variety of businesses, but they are all based on the Group's shared foundation of technology and manufacturing. Norihisa Miyoshi, who was appointed as CTO in March 2023, and Toshiharu Nakazawa, who is in charge of manufacturing, discussed the utilization and R&D of the Strategic Table of Technological Capabilities, and ­strategies and practices of manufacturing.

Toshiharu Nakazawa

Head of Production Process Innovation and Quality Assurance Department

Facilitator Kazunori Suda Division Executive, Marketing Division New System to Accelerate Technical Development Suda: E-Plan 2025, the new medium-term management plan, started this year. Please tell me your strategies and ­initiatives to utilize technology and human resources in line with the Strategic Table of Technological Capabilities. Miyoshi: The CTO Office was newly established to create new value by managing the EBARA Group's technologies. The office has dozens of members from the technology and marketing departments of each in-house company. With this departmental variety, the members' background knowledge and experience becomes complex, but by using the symbols of the Strategic Table of Technological Capabilities, each member can understand each other's technical back- ground, and communication is smoother. I believe that this will lead to higher-quality discussions, advance technology sharing, and generate synergies. Technology by itself can't stand on its own, but a product is composed of many technologies. Until last year, I worked on the business side of things. To be honest, I thought it would be difficult to consider technology as a single element. However, after the Strategic Table of Technological Capabilities was completed, I found it very easy to understand,­ even from an outside perspective, and I can see why it's been praised so highly. Nakazawa: From a manufacturing perspective, from among the production technologies connected on the Strategic Table of Technological Capabilities, we must properly maintain the six technologies of casting, machining, welding and joining, surface modification, pressing, and 3D. At Ebara Manufacturing Technology Advanced Center (EMTAC), one

of EBARA's prototype facilities, we can use this technology for experiments such as casting with various materials. I believe that one of EBARA's strengths is its ability to take advantage of such advanced prototyping technological capabilities even in the development stage. We share technology with both domestic and overseas bases with factory equipment, and work together to solve problems. Going forward, I would like to collaborate further with our ­overseas Group companies. Suda: Mr. Miyoshi was the president of Ebara Environmental Plant until last year, after which he started work as CTO, but what kind of strategies do you want to execute for technology policy? Miyoshi: R&D staff are good at understanding technology on a deep level, but I feel that business is somewhat outside of their typical field and there aren't opportunities to ­consider it. I would like to help create a system that allows people to interact with the information around them and learn organically how business is conducted. If you don't have any business experience, you won't have an awareness of it, so you might miss a good opportunity. I would also like to increase opportunities for R&D staff to interact with cus- tomers, get a sense for time and even nerves, and really understand the value of their work. Connecting Technology with People to Swiftly Solve Problems Suda: Starting this year, the Group has switched to a new corporate structure that focuses on target markets. One of the important points in a customer-oriented perspective is to act swiftly. Can you give any examples of such action? Nakazawa: At EMTAC, the technology manufacturing hub, we aim to deliver a prototype within three days, and we treat our business departments like customers, listen to their feedback, and work to quickly deliver products that better meet their needs. Going forward, we will expand this system across the Company and increase development speed.

Miyoshi: When I was working on the business side, I had a chat with Mr. Nakazawa, which helped me see a connection between the technology and the issue at hand, and we solved it very quickly. At Ebara Environmental Plant, we wanted to use a surface treatment with a corrosion-­ resistant material to extend the life of the grates used in stoker furnaces, but the challenge was the shape of the grate would deform when heat was applied. Mr. Nakazawa happened to ask me at the same time about a laser spray technology, but I wasn't actually aware if EBARA had such technology. When I asked about the details, I thought that it would be the perfect surface treatment­ for the grates. I then conferred with the people involved. We went and tested it, and now we are using the technology for the grates. Nakazawa: Mr. Miyoshi happened to be near EMTAC and immediately went to go see the laser spray technology. From that conversation, we connected the dots and quickly solved the issue without a hitch. That was very interesting. Suda: As you both mentioned, it is very important to increase points of contact between the R&D side and the business side. Miyoshi: In the CTO Office, we are working to increase points of contact through organic discussions to share issues between customers and the Company. Just by looking at the Strategic Table of Technological Capabilities, you can't immediately tell if a technology will solve a problem, but if someone who understands the technology hears about your problem, they will instantly see the relationship between the two. I think it will be crucial to create opportunities for people to connect technology with problems. Think Deeply and Expand Outlooks Suda: How will the EBARA Group advance its technological strategies in the future? Miyoshi: R&D for 2030 and beyond will require a structure that allows us to think about what EBARA should do for the future, not limited to just our existing businesses, and to continue to make proposals. Starting this year, we have examined various scenarios based on mega-trends and