Ebara : Selected as an "Excellent Integrated Report"

The EBARA Group Integrated Report 2022 was selected as the Excellent Integrated Report by an agency entrusted with the management of domestic equities by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).This is the fifth consecutive year to win the award.

GPIF asked the managers commissioned to manage domestic equities to select up to 10 companies for each of the Superior Integrated Report and the High Improved Integrated Report, resulting in 67 companies choosing the Superior Integrated Report and 95 companies as the Highly Improved Integrated Report.

We will continue to improve the quality of our reporting in order to utilize integrated reports as an effective communication tool with investors and other stakeholders.

The EBARA Group aims to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing material issues identified in its long-term vision and executing the medium-term management plan to increase corporate value.

EBARA Group Integrated Report

External evaluations