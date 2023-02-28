Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ebara Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6361   JP3166000004

EBARA CORPORATION

(6361)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-28 am EST
5790.00 JPY   -0.34%
01:59pEbara : Selected as an "Excellent Integrated Report"
PU
02/23Ebara : Developed the world's first Liquid Hydrogen Booster Pump
PU
02/15Ebara : Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Financial Results)
PU
Ebara : Selected as an "Excellent Integrated Report"

02/28/2023 | 01:59pm EST
The EBARA Group Integrated Report 2022 was selected as the Excellent Integrated Report by an agency entrusted with the management of domestic equities by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).This is the fifth consecutive year to win the award.

GPIF asked the managers commissioned to manage domestic equities to select up to 10 companies for each of the Superior Integrated Report and the High Improved Integrated Report, resulting in 67 companies choosing the Superior Integrated Report and 95 companies as the Highly Improved Integrated Report.

GPIF requests external asset managers entrusted with domestic equity investment to nominate up to 10 companies' reports. As a result, 67 companies were selected as Excellent integrated reports and 95 companies were selected as most-improved integrated reports.

We will continue to improve the quality of our reporting in order to utilize integrated reports as an effective communication tool with investors and other stakeholders.

The EBARA Group aims to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing material issues identified in its long-term vision and executing the medium-term management plan to increase corporate value.

EBARA Group Integrated Report

External evaluations

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ebara Corporation published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 18:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
