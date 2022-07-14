Ebara : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan
July 12, 2022
A new positive case of coronavirus was identified at EBARA CORPORATION. We sincerely apologize to people in the local area and many concerned stakeholders. The status of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at EBARA Group's companies in Japan is as follows. The business is not affected due to the situation.
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
Working status
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of people
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Haneda
|
|
Paermanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paermanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fujisawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subcontract
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.7.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kyushu
|
|
Subcontract
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kumamoto
|
|
Temporary
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Environmental Plant
|
|
Management office
|
|
Temporary
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Saitama)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Corporation
|
|
Kyushu
|
|
Permanent
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kumamoto
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.7.04
|
|
|
|
|
Aichi
|
|
Subcontract
|
1
|
|
Ebara Environmental Plant
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ehime
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Field Tech
|
|
Fujisawa
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Haneda
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Corporation
|
|
Fujisawa
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.7.01
|
|
|
Kyushu
|
|
Subcontract
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Environmental Plant
|
|
Aomori
|
|
Subcontract
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.6.30
|
|
Ebara Environmental Plant
|
|
Management office
|
|
Subcontract
|
1
|
|
|
(Gifu)
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Corporation
|
|
Haneda
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
22.6.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ebara Environmental Plant
|
|
Management office
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Gifu)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.6.27
|
|
Ebara Corporation
|
|
Kanagawa Branch
|
|
Permanent
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Other than the list above, 606 employees were back to work after illness since January of 2022.
Under the With Corona policy, we are continuing measures such as the work-from-home etc. EBARA shall as always consider the health and safety of our customers, business partners, and all employees as our utmost priority. We will commit ourselves to taking precautionary and preventive measures against infection as well as
1
to maintenance of health based on the policies and action plans of the government.
IR & PR Section
Corporate Strategic Planning Department
EBARA CORPORATION
2