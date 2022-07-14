Ebara : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

July 12, 2022

A new positive case of coronavirus was identified at EBARA CORPORATION. We sincerely apologize to people in the local area and many concerned stakeholders. The status of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at EBARA Group's companies in Japan is as follows. The business is not affected due to the situation.

Date Company Office Working status No. of people Haneda Paermanent 1 Paermanent 1 Fujisawa Subcontract 1 Ebara Corporation company 22.7.05 Kyushu Subcontract 1 company Kumamoto Temporary 1 Ebara Environmental Plant Management office Temporary 1 (Saitama) Ebara Corporation Kyushu Permanent 2 Kumamoto Permanent 1 22.7.04 Aichi Subcontract 1 Ebara Environmental Plant company Ehime Permanent 1 Ebara Field Tech Fujisawa Permanent 1 Haneda Permanent 1 Ebara Corporation Fujisawa Permanent 1 22.7.01 Kyushu Subcontract 1 company Ebara Environmental Plant Aomori Subcontract 1 company 22.6.30 Ebara Environmental Plant Management office Subcontract 1 (Gifu) company Ebara Corporation Haneda Permanent 1 22.6.28 Ebara Environmental Plant Management office Permanent 1 (Gifu) 22.6.27 Ebara Corporation Kanagawa Branch Permanent 1

*Other than the list above, 606 employees were back to work after illness since January of 2022.

Under the With Corona policy, we are continuing measures such as the work-from-home etc. EBARA shall as always consider the health and safety of our customers, business partners, and all employees as our utmost priority. We will commit ourselves to taking precautionary and preventive measures against infection as well as

