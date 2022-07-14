Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ebara Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6361   JP3166000004

EBARA CORPORATION

(6361)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-14 am EDT
4945.00 JPY   +0.41%
11:54aEBARA : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan
PU
07/07EBARA : Accumulated delivery of 200,000 units of Dry Vacuum Pump from Fujisawa plant
PU
06/29EBARA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ebara : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

07/14/2022 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

July 12, 2022

A new positive case of coronavirus was identified at EBARA CORPORATION. We sincerely apologize to people in the local area and many concerned stakeholders. The status of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at EBARA Group's companies in Japan is as follows. The business is not affected due to the situation.

Date

Company

Office

Working status

No.

of people

Haneda

Paermanent

1

Paermanent

1

Fujisawa

Subcontract

1

Ebara Corporation

company

22.7.05

Kyushu

Subcontract

1

company

Kumamoto

Temporary

1

Ebara Environmental Plant

Management office

Temporary

1

(Saitama)

Ebara Corporation

Kyushu

Permanent

2

Kumamoto

Permanent

1

22.7.04

Aichi

Subcontract

1

Ebara Environmental Plant

company

Ehime

Permanent

1

Ebara Field Tech

Fujisawa

Permanent

1

Haneda

Permanent

1

Ebara Corporation

Fujisawa

Permanent

1

22.7.01

Kyushu

Subcontract

1

company

Ebara Environmental Plant

Aomori

Subcontract

1

company

22.6.30

Ebara Environmental Plant

Management office

Subcontract

1

(Gifu)

company

Ebara Corporation

Haneda

Permanent

1

22.6.28

Ebara Environmental Plant

Management office

Permanent

1

(Gifu)

22.6.27

Ebara Corporation

Kanagawa Branch

Permanent

1

*Other than the list above, 606 employees were back to work after illness since January of 2022.

Under the With Corona policy, we are continuing measures such as the work-from-home etc. EBARA shall as always consider the health and safety of our customers, business partners, and all employees as our utmost priority. We will commit ourselves to taking precautionary and preventive measures against infection as well as

1

to maintenance of health based on the policies and action plans of the government.

IR & PR Section

Corporate Strategic Planning Department

EBARA CORPORATION

2

Disclaimer

Ebara Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 15:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EBARA CORPORATION
11:54aEBARA : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies i..
PU
07/07EBARA : Accumulated delivery of 200,000 units of Dry Vacuum Pump from Fujisawa plant
PU
06/29EBARA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23EBARA : ELLIOTT releases the Model 140TCH Pipeline Compressor
PU
06/22EBARA : joined ICGN（International Corporate Governance Network）
PU
06/20EBARA : Selected as a DX-focused company in 2022
PU
04/25EBARA : Corporate Governance Report
PU
04/25Ebara Corporation agreed to acquire Yamakin Co., Ltd.
CI
02/14Ebara to Seek M&A Opportunities
CI
2021EBARA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 670 B 4 876 M 4 876 M
Net income 2022 47 338 M 345 M 345 M
Net cash 2022 32 875 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,63x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 455 B 3 314 M 3 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 18 372
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart EBARA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ebara Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBARA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4 945,00 JPY
Average target price 7 453,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masao Asami Managing Executive Officer & President-Electronics
Shugo Hosoda Senior Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toichi Maeda Executive Officer
Hiroshi Oeda Co-Chairman
Hiroshi Sobukawa Senior Manager-Technology, R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBARA CORPORATION-22.93%3 300
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.84%44 990
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.70%31 476
FANUC CORPORATION-13.56%29 354
SANDVIK AB-31.99%20 504
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-45.20%19 878