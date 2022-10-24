Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Ebara Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6361   JP3166000004

EBARA CORPORATION

(6361)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-24 am EDT
4785.00 JPY   +1.81%
03:20aEbara : Participates in the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC)
PU
10/16Ebara : Support for METI's Basic Concept for GX Leagues
PU
10/03Ebara Corporation acquired Hayward Gordon Limited.
CI
Ebara : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

10/24/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

October 24, 2022

A new positive case of coronavirus was identified at EBARA CORPORATION. We sincerely apologize to people in the local area and many concerned stakeholders. The status of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at EBARA Group's companies in Japan is as follows. The business is not affected due to the situation.

Date

Company

Office

Working status

No.

of people

Ebara Corporation

Chugoku branch

Permanent

1

Ebara Environmental

Management office

Permanent

1

22.10.19

Plant

(Hokkaido)

Ebara Environmental

Haneda

Permanent

1

Plant

22.10.18

Ebara Corporation

Haneda

Permanent

1

Sales office (Atsugi)

Permanent

1

Ebara Corporation

Temporary

1

Fujisawa

Subcontract

1

company

22.10.17

Ebara Environmental

Management office

Permanent

2

(Hokkaido)

Plant

Haneda

Temporary

1

Ebara Elliott

Sodegaura

Permanent

1

22.10.16

Ebara Corporation

Fujisawa

Permanent

1

Haneda

Permanent

1

Ebara Corporation

Kumamoto

Subcontract

1

company

22.10.15

Ebara Environmental

Management office

Permanent

1

Plant

(Hokkaido)

Sales office (Gunma)

Permanent

1

Muroran office

Contract

1

Ebara Corporation

Temporary

1

22.10.14

Fujisawa

Permanent

2

Subcontract

1

company

Ebara Environmental

Management office

Permanent

1

Plant

(Aichi)

Ebara Corporation

Fujisawa

Permanent

2

22.10.13

Haneda

Permanent

1

Fujisawa

Permanent

1

1

Ebara Environmental

Management office

Permanent

1

Plant

(Hokkaido)

Kumamoto

Subcontract

1

Ebara Corporation

company

Fujisawa

Permanent

1

Ebara Fan & Blower

Suzuka

Permanent

1

Ebara Densan

Haneda

Permanent

1

22.10.12

Management office

Subcontract

1

Ebara Environmental

(Chiba)

company

Plant

Management office

Contract

1

(Tokyo)

Ebara Elliott

Sodegaura

Subcontract

1

company

Temporary

1

Kumamoto

Subcontract

1

company

Ebara Corporation

Fujisawa

Permanent

1

Tochigi

Permanent

1

22.10.11

Haneda

Permanent

1

Ebara Refrigeration

Sales office (Chiba)

Permanent

1

Equipment & Systems

Ebara Environmental

Management office

Contract

1

Plant

(Hokkaido)

Ebara Field Tech

Fujisawa

Temporary

1

Ebara Elliott

Sodegaura

Contract

1

*Other than the list above, 1668 employees were back to work after illness since January of 2022.

Under the With Corona policy, we are continuing measures such as the work-from-home etc. EBARA shall as always consider the health and safety of our customers, business partners, and all employees as our utmost priority. We will commit ourselves to taking precautionary and preventive measures against infection as well as to maintenance of health based on the policies and action plans of the government.

IR & PR Section

Corporate Strategic Planning Department

EBARA CORPORATION

2

Disclaimer

Ebara Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 18:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
