Ebara : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan
October 24, 2022
A new positive case of coronavirus was identified at EBARA CORPORATION. We sincerely apologize to people in the local area and many concerned stakeholders. The status of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at EBARA Group's companies in Japan is as follows. The business is not affected due to the situation.
Date
Company
Office
Working status
No.
of people
Ebara Corporation
Chugoku branch
Permanent
1
Ebara Environmental
Management office
Permanent
1
22.10.19
Plant
(Hokkaido)
Ebara Environmental
Haneda
Permanent
1
Plant
22.10.18
Ebara Corporation
Haneda
Permanent
1
Sales office (Atsugi)
Permanent
1
Ebara Corporation
Temporary
1
Fujisawa
Subcontract
1
company
22.10.17
Ebara Environmental
Management office
Permanent
2
(Hokkaido)
Plant
Haneda
Temporary
1
Ebara Elliott
Sodegaura
Permanent
1
22.10.16
Ebara Corporation
Fujisawa
Permanent
1
Haneda
Permanent
1
Ebara Corporation
Kumamoto
Subcontract
1
company
22.10.15
Ebara Environmental
Management office
Permanent
1
Plant
(Hokkaido)
Sales office (Gunma)
Permanent
1
Muroran office
Contract
1
Ebara Corporation
Temporary
1
22.10.14
Fujisawa
Permanent
2
Subcontract
1
company
Ebara Environmental
Management office
Permanent
1
Plant
(Aichi)
Ebara Corporation
Fujisawa
Permanent
2
22.10.13
Haneda
Permanent
1
Fujisawa
Permanent
1
1
Ebara Environmental
Management office
Permanent
1
Plant
(Hokkaido)
Kumamoto
Subcontract
1
Ebara Corporation
company
Fujisawa
Permanent
1
Ebara Fan & Blower
Suzuka
Permanent
1
Ebara Densan
Haneda
Permanent
1
22.10.12
Management office
Subcontract
1
Ebara Environmental
(Chiba)
company
Plant
Management office
Contract
1
(Tokyo)
Ebara Elliott
Sodegaura
Subcontract
1
company
Temporary
1
Kumamoto
Subcontract
1
company
Ebara Corporation
Fujisawa
Permanent
1
Tochigi
Permanent
1
22.10.11
Haneda
Permanent
1
Ebara Refrigeration
Sales office (Chiba)
Permanent
1
Equipment & Systems
Ebara Environmental
Management office
Contract
1
Plant
(Hokkaido)
Ebara Field Tech
Fujisawa
Temporary
1
Ebara Elliott
Sodegaura
Contract
1
*Other than the list above, 1668 employees were back to work after illness since January of 2022.
Under the With Corona policy, we are continuing measures such as the work-from-home etc. EBARA shall as always consider the health and safety of our customers, business partners, and all employees as our utmost priority. We will commit ourselves to taking precautionary and preventive measures against infection as well as to maintenance of health based on the policies and action plans of the government.
