Ebara : The Report of confirmed COVID-19 cases identified at the EBARA Group's companies in Japan

A new positive case of coronavirus was identified at EBARA CORPORATION. We sincerely apologize to people in the local area and many concerned stakeholders. The status of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at EBARA Group's companies in Japan is as follows. The business is not affected due to the situation.

Ebara Environmental Management office Permanent 1 Plant (Hokkaido) Kumamoto Subcontract 1 Ebara Corporation company Fujisawa Permanent 1 Ebara Fan & Blower Suzuka Permanent 1 Ebara Densan Haneda Permanent 1 22.10.12 Management office Subcontract 1 Ebara Environmental (Chiba) company Plant Management office Contract 1 (Tokyo) Ebara Elliott Sodegaura Subcontract 1 company Temporary 1 Kumamoto Subcontract 1 company Ebara Corporation Fujisawa Permanent 1 Tochigi Permanent 1 22.10.11 Haneda Permanent 1 Ebara Refrigeration Sales office (Chiba) Permanent 1 Equipment & Systems Ebara Environmental Management office Contract 1 Plant (Hokkaido) Ebara Field Tech Fujisawa Temporary 1 Ebara Elliott Sodegaura Contract 1

*Other than the list above, 1668 employees were back to work after illness since January of 2022.

Under the With Corona policy, we are continuing measures such as the work-from-home etc. EBARA shall as always consider the health and safety of our customers, business partners, and all employees as our utmost priority. We will commit ourselves to taking precautionary and preventive measures against infection as well as to maintenance of health based on the policies and action plans of the government.

