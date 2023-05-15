Ebara : Three Months Ended March 31, 2023(Financial Results)

The forecast of financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2023 ＆ the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, previously announced on February 14, 2023 has been revised. For further details, please refer to "Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 10.

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Results

Explanation of Financial Results

Millions of yen Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Change Change Ratio (%) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 Orders Received 177,005 197,909 20,903 11.8 Revenue 152,808 184,071 31,262 20.5 Operating Profit 14,177 15,264 1,086 7.7 Operating Profit on 9.3 8.3 － － Revenue Ratio (%) Profit Attributable to 10,251 8,098 (2,152) (21.0) Owners of Parent Basic Earnings per 111.44 87.95 (23.48) (21.1) Share (Yen)

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the global economy showed signs of a slowdown in economic activity, including the prolonged situation in Ukraine, global inflation, and restrained corporate investment in line with monetary tightening. In China, the transition to a new stage of "with Corona" is progressing due to the termination of the zero-corona policy and the simultaneous pursuit of economic activities with measures to control the COVID-19. Capital investment is gradually picking up. However, uncertainty remains as a result of concerns over an economic downturn in Europe and the United States due to monetary policy and heightened geopolitical risks, such as tighter export control regulations in the United States and China.

Under these circumstances, we formulated the Medium-term Management Plan "E-Plan 2025" for three years starting from fiscal year 2023. Under the theme of "creating value from the customer's perspective," we have shifted to a face-to-face market structure to further strengthen the competitiveness of each of our businesses, and we are moving forward with various measures to achieve our management indicators.

Orders received for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year in each segment excluding the Precision Machinery (PM) Business. This was due to an increase in demand in the oil and gas markets facing the Energy Business, as well as orders for large-scale domestic projects in the Environmental Business. On the other hand, orders received in the PM Business fell significantly below the results for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year due to the clear postponement of capital investment plans by semiconductor manufacturers and movements in inventory adjustments following the slowdown in semiconductor demand since the second half of 2022. Revenues increased in the Building Service & Industrial Business, which was impacted by a lockdown in China in the previous year, and in the PM Business, which saw improvements in production conditions due to increased sales in the Energy Business and the elimination of component shortages. In addition to the increase in sales, Operating profit increased due to the impacts of price revisions and the depreciation of the yen. As a result, orders received, revenue, and operating income all reached record highs for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

As a result, consolidated orders received for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to ¥197,909 million (an increase of 11.8% year-on-year), revenue amounted to ¥184,071 million (a decrease of 51.2% year- on-year), operating profit amounted to ¥15,264 million (a decrease of 34.3% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥8,098 million (a decrease of 21.0% year-on-year).

Operating Results by Business Segment is as follows. From the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, the classification of reportable segments has been changed. As a result, figures for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year have been reclassified into the new segment classification.

