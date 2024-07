This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

At eBay, helping sellers grow their business is our top priority. This focus on seller growth is what originally led to the creation of advertising in 2015, and now, we are excited to introduce the next iteration of advertising on eBay. [...]