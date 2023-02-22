Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:42 2023-02-22 pm EST
47.83 USD   -0.13%
04:11pEBay Gross Merchandise Volume at $18.2 Billion in Q4, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of $17.96 Billion
MT
04:09pEbay : Balance Sheet – Q4 2022
PU
04:09pEbay : Income Statement – Q4 2022
PU
EBay : Balance Sheet – Q4 2022

02/22/2023 | 04:09pm EST
eBay Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(U.S. Dollars In Millions)

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,154

$

2,037

$

1,742

$

1,798

$

1,379

$

1,244

$

2,128

$

1,505

Short-term investments

2,625

1,457

1,483

3,771

5,944

4,038

4,738

1,694

Equity investment in Adevinta

2,692

-

-

-

-

9,279

10,354

-

Customer accounts and funds receivable

763

633

605

626

681

567

485

378

Other current assets

1,056

1,162

1,237

1,154

1,107

1,058

942

1,033

Current assets of discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

1,570

1,414

2,081

Total current assets

9,290

5,289

5,067

7,349

9,111

17,756

20,061

6,691

Long-term investments

1,797

1,971

2,146

2,213

2,575

933

1,323

1,059

Property and equipment, net

1,238

1,194

1,173

1,192

1,236

1,225

1,257

1,261

Goodwill

4,262

4,058

4,113

4,141

4,178

4,138

4,212

4,208

Operating lease right-of-use assets

513

527

541

570

289

338

369

402

Deferred tax assets

3,169

3,144

3,227

3,224

3,255

3,297

3,343

3,448

Equity investment in Adevinta

-

2,417

2,919

3,748

5,391

-

-

-

Other assets

581

497

467

543

591

1,570

1,258

1,130

Long-term assets of discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

532

Total assets

$

20,850

$

19,097

$

19,653

$

22,980

$

26,626

$

29,257

$

31,823

$

18,731

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt

$

1,150

$

1,150

$

1,149

$

1,755

$

1,355

$

1,355

$

761

$

1,159

Accounts payable

261

224

249

245

262

265

285

259

Customer accounts and fund payable

768

649

604

652

707

621

578

476

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,866

1,765

1,735

1,851

1,927

1,949

2,134

1,878

Income taxes payable

226

186

235

479

371

176

519

124

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

930

786

1,234

Total current liabilities

4,271

3,974

3,972

4,982

4,622

5,296

5,063

5,130

Operating lease liabilities

418

432

448

481

200

224

255

287

Deferred tax liabilities

2,245

2,231

2,400

2,701

3,116

3,904

4,002

2,395

Long-term debt

7,721

6,579

6,579

6,578

7,727

7,727

8,331

5,853

Other liabilities

1,042

1,028

1,011

1,184

1,183

1,161

1,156

1,247

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49

Total liabilities

15,697

14,244

14,410

15,926

16,848

18,312

18,807

14,961

Total stockholders' equity

5,153

4,853

5,243

7,054

9,778

10,945

13,016

3,770

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

20,850

$

19,097

$

19,653

$

22,980

$

26,626

$

29,257

$

31,823

$

18,731

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 21:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
