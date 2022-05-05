EBay Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2021 -- Data Talk

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is currently at $50.45, down $3.97 or 7.3%

--Would be lowest close since March 11, 2022, when it closed at $50.06

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 29, 2021, when it fell 10.03%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 24.14% year-to-date

--Down 37.4% from its all-time closing high of $80.59 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 14.23% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $58.82

--Down 37.4% from its 52-week closing high of $80.59 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week closing low of $50.06 on March 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $50.30; lowest intraday level since March 14, 2022, when it hit $50.01

--Down 7.57% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.27%

--Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Seventh most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:26:03 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1045ET