Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 11:13:45 am EDT
49.51 USD   -9.03%
11:06aDeutsche Bank Adjusts eBay Price Target to $60 From $64, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:46aEBay Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:14aCredit Suisse Lowers eBay's Price Target to $62 from $66, Notes Macro, Geopolitical Headwinds for EU; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EBay Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2021 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is currently at $50.45, down $3.97 or 7.3%


--Would be lowest close since March 11, 2022, when it closed at $50.06

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 29, 2021, when it fell 10.03%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 24.14% year-to-date

--Down 37.4% from its all-time closing high of $80.59 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Down 14.23% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $58.82

--Down 37.4% from its 52-week closing high of $80.59 on Oct. 22, 2021

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week closing low of $50.06 on March 11, 2022

--Traded as low as $50.30; lowest intraday level since March 14, 2022, when it hit $50.01

--Down 7.57% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.27%

--Eighth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Seventh most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:26:03 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1045ET

All news about EBAY INC.
11:06aDeutsche Bank Adjusts eBay Price Target to $60 From $64, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:46aEBay Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:14aCredit Suisse Lowers eBay's Price Target to $62 from $66, Notes Macro, Geopolitical Hea..
MT
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Another win for Powell
07:38aStocks Signal Weaker Opening as Futures Trade Lower Pre-Bell; Asia Mixed, Europe Higher
MT
07:33aWedbush Lowers EBay's Price Target to $50 From $53, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
07:12aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Up, Asia Muted
MT
06:26aPiper Sandler Adjusts EBay's Price Target to $63 From $68, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
05/04TRANSCRIPT : EBay Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04EBay Swings to 1Q Loss, Cuts Fiscal Year Outlook
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 717 M - -
Net income 2022 1 991 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 30 872 M 30 872 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 54,42 $
Average target price 64,80 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.-18.17%30 872
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-14.63%272 539
MEITUAN INC.-27.02%129 570
SHOPIFY INC.-64.75%61 238
PINDUODUO INC.-22.21%57 340
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-24.12%51 547