Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EBay Event Notification Platform: Listener SDKs

11/15/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This March, eBay launched a new event notification platform to push event notifications to developers. Event notifications update applications and users about events on the eBay site, and help reduce the number of API calls an application has to make to retrieve information. The new platform supports multiple payload schema versions, and enables message integrity verification, playback and recovery.

To simplify the processing of eBay notifications, eBay released event notification listener SDKs in Java, Node.js and .NET. These SDKs are intended to bootstrap subscriptions to the latest eBay Notification Platform.

About eBay's Event Notification Platform

With event notifications, business events are communicated to all interested subscribers of those event streams.

Platform notifications are triggered by events on the eBay site, such as an item listing ending or an order placement. When subscribing to notifications, developers tell eBay which events they want notifications for and the destination where they should be delivered. Once set up, the notifications are asynchronously pushed to the delivery location.

eBay's new event notification platform supports JSON format and multiple payload schema versions. One of the use cases - Marketplace Account Deletion is documented at developer.ebay.com/marketplace-account-deletion.

The event streams of our new platform have been documented using the AsyncAPI specification.

Visit the Notification API documentation page to download the AsyncAPI contracts for the available topics.

How to Subscribe to Event Notifications

To receive the new eBay event notifications, the subscriber needs to set up an endpoint that is able to receive HTTP POST requests. The endpoint must be secure (HTTPS) and should be set up to respond to eBay challenge requests.

When a notification is received, the application needs to respond with one of HTTP status: 200 OK, 201 Created, 202 Accepted or 204 No Content. In case the application does not respond with one of these HTTP statuses, the notification delivery gets marked as a failure. In case of successive notification delivery failures beyond a certain threshold, the endpoint may be marked down or disabled.

Note: Once an endpoint is disabled, an email notification is sent to the alert email associated with the application. Once the issue is resolved, the developer can either wait for the eBay system to detect that it's back online, or re-enable the endpoint using the Notification API.

A Look at Our Event Notification Listener SDKs

Our primary motivation behind releasing the SDKs is to reduce boilerplate code and abstract key integration functions. For instance, the SDKs provide code to validate messages and to compute the "challenge" response used in the verification process.

How to Use the SDK

The SDKs incorporate:

  1. A deployable application that is generic across topics and can process incoming https notifications;
  2. Registration of custom message processors;
  3. Declarative OpenAPI powered schema definitions and code generation (Java only); and
  4. Help verify the integrity of the incoming message with built in caches for Public Keys.

Java SDK

  1. Clone the repository: github.com/eBay/event-notification-java-sdk
  2. Update application.yaml with path to client credentials (required to fetch Public Key from /commerce/notification/v1/public_key/{public_key_id}).
  3. A sample client credentials configuration is available at: ebay-config.yaml
  4. Run: mvn spring-boot:run
  5. For more information, please refer to: github.com/eBay/event-notification-java-sdk/blob/main/README.md

Node.js SDK

  1. Install the package using npm or yarn
    1. npm install event-notification-nodejs-sdk
    2. yarn add event-notification-nodejs-sdk
  2. Update config.json with the client credentials
  3. Updated the environment in example.js
  4. Run the example server using npm or yarn
    npm start
    or,
    yarn start
  5. Please refer to example.js for an example of how to set up an express server and use the SDK.
  6. For more information, please refer to: https://github.com/eBay/event-notification-nodejs-sdk/blob/main/README.md

.NET SDK

  1. Clone the repository: https://github.com/eBay/eBay-Notification-SDK-Dot-Net-Core
  2. Update appsettings.json with the path to client credentials (required to fetch Public Key from /commerce/notification/v1/public_key/{public_key_id}).
  3. A sample client credentials configuration is available at: ebay-config.yaml
  4. Install and run:
    dotnet build
    dotnetrun
  5. For more information, please refer to: https://github.com/eBay/eBay-Notification-SDK-Dot-Net-Core/blob/main/Readme.md

Note: The client credentials are required to fetch Public Key from /commerce/notification/v1/public_key/{public_key_id}. Learn more about creating application keys.

Our SDK Capabilities

The SDKs have the following capabilities:

Endpoint Registration and Validation

eBay validates a notification endpoint before it can be registered. This process is to confirm the legitimacy of the endpoint and it requires:

  1. Notification endpoint - The HTTP endpoint to receive eBay event notifications
  2. Verification token - This is a shared secret between the application and eBay to verify the endpoint and is used in the validation algorithm. To avoid misuse of the endpoint, developers should not share the verification token externally.

The SDKs come with built-in support for algorithms to compute the challenge response required for endpoint registration.

Notification Endpoint Validation

In order to use the SDK for endpoint validation, developers need to configure the endpoint and verification token in the config.json (NodeJS)/ application.yml (Java)/ appsettings.json (.NET) file.

Once the server is running, the SDK will listen for challenge requests on /webhook.

Endpoint Validation Process

The SDKs come with a ready to use sample webook that responds to challenge requests, which is a series of steps that include integration with Notification API methods.

Listen and Validate Notifications

Once developers have notification endpoints registered, eBay will start sending notifications for the topic(s) developers have subscribed to.

There are the two important parts of eBay Event Notification:

  1. Signature header: Every notification sent by eBay has a X-EBAY-SIGNATURE header that should be used to verify the integrity of the notification payload. The signatures are generated using Elliptic Curve Cryptography.
  2. Payload: The notification payload currently is a JSON object that contains the following fields:
    1. metadata.topic: The notification topic
    2. metadata.schemaVersion: The notification schema version
    3. metadata.deprecated: A boolean flag that specifies if the topic has been deprecated
    4. notification.notificationId: The unique notification ID
    5. notification.eventDate: The date on which the event was triggered
    6. notification.publishDate: The data on which the event was published
    7. notification.publishAttemptCount: The notification publish attempts count
    8. notification.data: The notification data (varies based on the topic)
Validate Incoming Notification

These SDKs provide extensibility to subscribe to new topics and plug in custom message handlers making it easy to incorporate business logic without any changes required to the common functions.

How SDKs validate notifications:

  1. Decoding the signature header:
    1. Decode the Base64 signature value
    2. Convert it to a JSON object
  2. Use key id from the decoded signature header to fetch the public key (required by the verification algorithm). An LRU cache is used to prevent refetches for the same 'key'.
  3. Compute the hash of the message and verify the message by comparing the hash.
  4. On verification success, delegate processing to the registered custom message processor and respond with a 204 HTTP status code.
  5. On verification failure, respond back with a 412 HTTP status code.

While the SDKs are generic for any topic, by default they include the schema definition for MARKETPLACE_ACCOUNT_DELETION notifications.

Process eBay Event Notification

All the SDKs come with an extensible message processor to plugin custom Notification processing logic.

For the MARKETPLACE_ACCOUNT_DELETION use case, simply implement custom logic in:

  1. Java SDK: AccountDeletionMessageProcessor.processInternal()
  2. NodeJS SDK: accountDeletionMessageProcessor.processInternal()
  3. .NET SDK: AccountDeletionMessageProcessor.processInternal()

Additional message processors can be added to processor.js (NodeJS), EventNotificationConfig.java (Java) or MessageProcessorFactory (.NET)

Conclusion

Our new Notifications platform is designed to meet current and future demands for asynchronous communication to API partners, and we hope our decision to standardize Async API contracts for event notifications will make integrations simple for eBay's external developer community.

Open source releases are one of the ways we try to engage and involve ourselves with our external developer community. Aside from several popular capabilities we launched in the past with the intention of simplifying integrations with our platform, all of eBay's Public API releases include OpenAPI documents that can be used to generate SDKs across technology stacks.

We hope to be able to continue to facilitate integrations through launches of more capabilities. Our current offerings are available at github.com/ebay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:02:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBAY INC.
05:05pEBAY EVENT NOTIFICATION PLATFORM : Listener SDKs
PU
08:13aEBAY : Completes Transfer of its Businesses in Korea to Emart - Form 8-K
PU
08:03aEBAY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
11/14eBay Completes Transfer of its Businesses in Korea to Emart
PR
11/12Factbox-Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America
RE
11/117 Questions with Kimberly and Matt Miller of Chief's Military Surplus
PU
11/11A Look at eBay's New Apprenticeship Program for Veterans
PU
11/10INSIDER SELL : Ebay
MT
11/09Some of the biggest splits in Corporate America
RE
11/09EBay Launches Used Products Marketplace
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 416 M - -
Net income 2021 1 663 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 46 268 M 46 268 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 73,91 $
Average target price 77,86 $
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.47.08%46 268
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-28.32%452 208
MEITUAN-1.70%228 161
SHOPIFY INC.47.49%209 692
PINDUODUO INC.-46.53%119 062
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-4.66%78 993