This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer eBay Inc. published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 19:08:17 UTC.

Rich Reichbach grew up surrounded by the ticking, whirring, and chiming of clocks and watches in his father's Westchester shop, just outside of New York City. Now a second-generation watch dealer, he's following in his father's footsteps and selling unique timepieces to watch lovers around the world on eBay. [...]