  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EBay Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:49 2023-02-22 pm EST
47.85 USD   -0.08%
04:11pEBay Gross Merchandise Volume at $18.2 Billion in Q4, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of $17.96 Billion
MT
04:09pEbay : Balance Sheet – Q4 2022
PU
04:09pEbay : Income Statement – Q4 2022
PU
EBay : Income Statement – Q4 2022

02/22/2023 | 04:09pm EST
eBay Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income from Continuing Operations - GAAP

(U.S. Dollars In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net revenues

$

2,510

$

2,380

$

2,422

$

2,483

$

2,613

$

2,501

$

2,668

$

2,638

$

9,795

$

10,420

Cost of net revenues

681

647

663

689

694

678

672

606

2,680

2,650

Gross profit

1,829

1,733

1,759

1,794

1,919

1,823

1,996

2,032

7,115

7,770

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

554

538

566

478

569

496

559

546

2,136

2,170

Product development

340

345

344

301

337

334

350

304

1,330

1,325

General and administrative

288

212

237

226

206

219

250

246

963

921

Provision for transaction losses

81

69

86

96

119

112

103

88

332

422

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1

1

1

1

-

-

2

7

4

9

Total operating expenses

1,264

1,165

1,234

1,102

1,231

1,161

1,264

1,191

4,765

4,847

Income from operations

565

568

525

692

688

662

732

841

2,350

2,923

Gain (loss) on equity investments and warrant, net

319

(593)

(1,221)

(2,291)

(1,875)

(181)

(273)

(36)

(3,786)

(2,365)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(55)

(29)

(31)

(50)

26

(47)

(58)

(81)

(165)

(160)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

829

(54)

(727)

(1,649)

(1,161)

434

401

724

(1,601)

398

Income tax benefit (provision)

(158)

(16)

191

310

268

(151)

(107)

(156)

327

(146)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

671

$

(70)

$

(536)

$

(1,339)

$

(893)

$

283

$

294

$

568

$

(1,274)

$

252

Net income (loss) from continuing operations per basic share

$

1.24

$

(0.13)

$

(0.96)

$

(2.28)

$

(1.47)

$

0.44

$

0.44

$

0.83

$

(2.28)

$

0.39

Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share

$

1.23

$

(0.13)

$

(0.96)

$

(2.28)

$

(1.47)

$

0.43

$

0.43

$

0.82

$

(2.28)

$

0.38

Weighted average shares:

Basic

541

548

556

587

606

647

674

681

558

652

Diluted

544

548

556

587

606

658

685

693

558

663

Operating margin

22.5 %

23.9 %

21.7 %

27.9 %

26.3 %

26.5 %

27.4 %

31.9 %

24.0 %

28.1 %

eBay Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP

(U.S. Dollars In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net revenues

$

2,510

$

2,380

$

2,422

$

2,483

$

2,613

$

2,501

$

2,668

$

2,638

$

9,795

$

10,420

Cost of net revenues

664

633

650

677

682

666

659

596

2,624

2,603

Gross profit

1,846

1,747

1,772

1,806

1,931

1,835

2,009

2,042

7,171

7,817

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

538

521

534

463

529

471

534

526

2,056

2,060

Product development

279

292

275

256

287

284

295

262

1,102

1,128

General and administrative

198

175

183

186

170

176

201

181

742

728

Provision for transaction losses

81

69

86

96

119

112

103

88

332

422

Total operating expenses

1,096

1,057

1,078

1,001

1,105

1,043

1,133

1,057

4,232

4,338

Income (loss) from operations

750

690

694

805

826

792

876

985

2,939

3,479

Gain (loss) on equity investments and warrant, net

1

-

-

(6)

-

(10)

-

-

(5)

(10)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(55)

(29)

(31)

(50)

(43)

(63)

(58)

(81)

(165)

(245)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

696

661

663

749

783

719

818

904

2,769

3,224

Income tax provision

(115)

(109)

(109)

(124)

(136)

(128)

(143)

(156)

(457)

(563)

Net income from continuing operations

$

581

$

552

$

554

$

625

$

647

$

591

$

675

$

748

$

2,312

$

2,661

Net income from continuing operations per basic share

$

1.07

$

1.00

$

0.99

$

1.07

$

1.07

$

0.91

$

1.00

$

1.10

$

4.14

$

4.08

Net income from continuing operations per diluted share

$

1.07

$

1.00

$

0.99

$

1.05

$

1.05

$

0.90

$

0.99

$

1.08

$

4.11

$

4.02

Weighted average shares:

Basic

541

548

556

587

606

647

674

681

558

652

Diluted

544

551

561

593

615

658

685

693

562

663

Operating margin

29.9 %

28.9 %

28.7 %

32.4 %

31.6 %

31.7 %

32.8 %

37.3 %

30.0 %

33.4 %

eBay Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP Adjustments

(U.S. Dollars In Millions)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Net revenues

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Cost of net revenues

(17)

(a)(b)

(14)

(a)(b)

(13)

(a)

(12)

(a)

(12)

(a)

(12)

(a)

(13)

(a)

(10)

(a)

(56)

(a)(b)

(47)

(a)

Gross profit

17

14

13

12

12

12

13

10

56

47

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

(16)

(a)

(17) (a)

(32) (a)(d)

(15) (a)(d)

(40) (a)(d)

(25) (a)

(25) (a)

(20) (a)

(80) (a)(d)

(110)

(a)(d)

Product development

(61)

(a)

(53) (a)

(69) (a)(d)

(45) (a)

(50) (a)(d)

(50) (a)

(55) (a)

(42) (a)

(228) (a)(d)

(197)

(a)(d)

General and administrative

(90)

(a)

(37)

(a)

(54)

(a)(d)

(40)

(a)(d)

(36)

(a)(d)

(43)

(a)

(49)

(a)(d)

(65)

(a)(d)

(221)

(a)(d)

(193)

(a)(d)

Amortization of acquired

(1)

(b)

(1)

(b)

(1)

(b)

(1)

(b)

-

-

(2)

(b)

(7)

(b)

(4)

(b)

(9)

(b)

intangible assets

Total operating expenses

(168)

(108)

(156)

(101)

(126)

(118)

(131)

(134)

(533)

(509)

Income (loss) from operations

185

122

169

113

138

130

144

144

589

556

Gain (loss) on equity investments

(318)

(e)(f)(g)

593

(e)(f)(g)

1,221

(e)(f)(g)

2,285

(e)(f)(g)

1,875

(e)(f)(g)

171

(e)(f)(g)

273

(e)(f)(g)

36

(f)

3,781

(e)(f)(g)

2,355

(e)(f)(g)

and warrant, net

Interest and other income

-

-

-

-

(69) (d)

(16) (d)

-

-

-

(85)

(d)

(expense), net

Income (loss) from continuing

(133)

715

1,390

2,398

1,944

285

417

180

4,370

2,826

operations before income taxes

Income tax benefit (provision)

43

(c)

(93) (c)

(300) (c)

(434) (c)

(404) (c)

23

(c)

(36) (c)

-

(784) (c)

(417)

(c)

Net income (loss) from continuing

$

(90)

$

622

$

1,090

$

1,964

$

1,540

$

308

$

381

$

180

$

3,586

$

2,409

operations

  1. Stock-basedcompensation expense and related employer payroll taxes
  2. Amortization of acquired intangible assets
  3. Income taxes associated with certain non-GAAP entries
  4. Other significant gains, losses or charges
  5. Gains or losses on investments
  6. Change in fair market value of warrant
  7. Change in fair market value of Adevinta

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 21:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
