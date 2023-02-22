|
EBay : Income Statement – Q4 2022
eBay Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income from Continuing Operations - GAAP
(U.S. Dollars In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
2,510
|
$
|
2,380
|
$
|
2,422
|
$
|
2,483
|
$
|
2,613
|
$
|
2,501
|
$
|
2,668
|
$
|
2,638
|
$
|
9,795
|
$
|
10,420
|
Cost of net revenues
|
|
681
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
689
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
2,680
|
|
|
2,650
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,829
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
1,759
|
|
|
1,794
|
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
1,823
|
|
|
1,996
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
7,115
|
|
|
7,770
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
554
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
2,136
|
|
|
2,170
|
Product development
|
|
340
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
1,325
|
General and administrative
|
|
288
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
226
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
963
|
|
|
921
|
Provision for transaction losses
|
|
81
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
422
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
9
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
1,165
|
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
1,102
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
1,161
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
1,191
|
|
|
4,765
|
|
|
4,847
|
Income from operations
|
|
565
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
692
|
|
|
688
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
841
|
|
|
2,350
|
|
|
2,923
|
Gain (loss) on equity investments and warrant, net
|
|
319
|
|
|
(593)
|
|
|
(1,221)
|
|
|
(2,291)
|
|
|
(1,875)
|
|
|
(181)
|
|
|
(273)
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
(3,786)
|
|
|
(2,365)
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
(47)
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
(165)
|
|
|
(160)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
829
|
|
|
(54)
|
|
|
(727)
|
|
|
(1,649)
|
|
|
(1,161)
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
401
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
(1,601)
|
|
|
398
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
(158)
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
(151)
|
|
|
(107)
|
|
|
(156)
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
(146)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
671
|
|
$
|
(70)
|
|
$
|
(536)
|
|
$
|
(1,339)
|
|
$
|
(893)
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
$
|
294
|
|
$
|
568
|
|
$
|
(1,274)
|
|
$
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per basic share
|
$
|
1.24
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
|
$
|
(0.96)
|
|
$
|
(2.28)
|
|
$
|
(1.47)
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
$
|
(2.28)
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share
|
$
|
1.23
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
(0.96)
|
$
|
(2.28)
|
$
|
(1.47)
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.43
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
(2.28)
|
$
|
0.38
|
Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
541
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
652
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
22.5 %
|
|
|
23.9 %
|
|
|
21.7 %
|
|
|
27.9 %
|
|
|
26.3 %
|
|
|
26.5 %
|
|
|
27.4 %
|
|
|
31.9 %
|
|
|
24.0 %
|
|
|
28.1 %
eBay Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP
(U.S. Dollars In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
2,510
|
$
|
2,380
|
$
|
2,422
|
$
|
2,483
|
$
|
2,613
|
$
|
2,501
|
$
|
2,668
|
$
|
2,638
|
$
|
9,795
|
$
|
10,420
|
Cost of net revenues
|
|
664
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
650
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
682
|
|
|
666
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
596
|
|
|
2,624
|
|
|
2,603
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,846
|
|
|
1,747
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
1,931
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
2,042
|
|
|
7,171
|
|
|
7,817
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
538
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
463
|
|
|
529
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
2,060
|
Product development
|
|
279
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
1,102
|
|
|
1,128
|
General and administrative
|
|
198
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
742
|
|
|
728
|
Provision for transaction losses
|
|
81
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
422
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
4,232
|
|
|
4,338
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
750
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
805
|
|
|
826
|
|
|
792
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
985
|
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
3,479
|
Gain (loss) on equity investments and warrant, net
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(10)
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
(31)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
(165)
|
|
|
(245)
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
696
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
783
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
818
|
|
|
904
|
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
3,224
|
Income tax provision
|
|
(115)
|
|
|
(109)
|
|
|
(109)
|
|
|
(124)
|
|
|
(136)
|
|
|
(128)
|
|
|
(143)
|
|
|
(156)
|
|
|
(457)
|
|
|
(563)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
581
|
|
$
|
552
|
|
$
|
554
|
|
$
|
625
|
|
$
|
647
|
|
$
|
591
|
|
$
|
675
|
|
$
|
748
|
|
$
|
2,312
|
|
$
|
2,661
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from continuing operations per basic share
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
$
|
4.14
|
|
$
|
4.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income from continuing operations per diluted share
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
4.11
|
$
|
4.02
|
Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
541
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
556
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
681
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
652
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
593
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
658
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
29.9 %
|
|
|
28.9 %
|
|
|
28.7 %
|
|
|
32.4 %
|
|
|
31.6 %
|
|
|
31.7 %
|
|
|
32.8 %
|
|
|
37.3 %
|
|
|
30.0 %
|
|
|
33.4 %
eBay Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP Adjustments
(U.S. Dollars In Millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Jun 30,
|
|
Mar 31,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Cost of net revenues
|
|
(17)
|
(a)(b)
|
|
(14)
|
(a)(b)
|
|
(13)
|
(a)
|
|
(12)
|
(a)
|
|
(12)
|
(a)
|
|
(12)
|
(a)
|
|
(13)
|
(a)
|
|
(10)
|
(a)
|
|
|
(56)
|
(a)(b)
|
|
(47)
|
(a)
|
Gross profit
|
|
17
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
47
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
(16)
|
(a)
|
|
(17) (a)
|
|
(32) (a)(d)
|
|
(15) (a)(d)
|
|
(40) (a)(d)
|
|
(25) (a)
|
|
(25) (a)
|
|
(20) (a)
|
|
|
(80) (a)(d)
|
|
(110)
|
(a)(d)
|
Product development
|
|
(61)
|
(a)
|
|
(53) (a)
|
|
(69) (a)(d)
|
|
(45) (a)
|
|
(50) (a)(d)
|
|
(50) (a)
|
|
(55) (a)
|
|
(42) (a)
|
|
|
(228) (a)(d)
|
|
(197)
|
(a)(d)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(90)
|
(a)
|
|
(37)
|
(a)
|
|
(54)
|
(a)(d)
|
|
(40)
|
(a)(d)
|
|
(36)
|
(a)(d)
|
|
(43)
|
(a)
|
|
(49)
|
(a)(d)
|
|
(65)
|
(a)(d)
|
|
|
(221)
|
(a)(d)
|
|
(193)
|
(a)(d)
|
Amortization of acquired
|
|
(1)
|
(b)
|
|
(1)
|
(b)
|
|
(1)
|
(b)
|
|
(1)
|
(b)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2)
|
(b)
|
|
(7)
|
(b)
|
|
|
(4)
|
(b)
|
|
(9)
|
(b)
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(168)
|
|
|
(108)
|
|
|
(156)
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
|
(126)
|
|
|
(118)
|
|
|
(131)
|
|
|
(134)
|
|
|
|
(533)
|
|
|
(509)
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
185
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
589
|
|
|
556
|
|
Gain (loss) on equity investments
|
|
(318)
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
593
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
1,221
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
2,285
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
1,875
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
171
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
273
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
36
|
(f)
|
|
|
3,781
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
|
2,355
|
(e)(f)(g)
|
and warrant, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(69) (d)
|
|
(16) (d)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(85)
|
(d)
|
(expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing
|
|
(133)
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
1,390
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
1,944
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
4,370
|
|
|
2,826
|
|
operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (provision)
|
|
43
|
(c)
|
|
(93) (c)
|
|
(300) (c)
|
|
(434) (c)
|
|
(404) (c)
|
|
23
|
(c)
|
|
(36) (c)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(784) (c)
|
|
(417)
|
(c)
|
Net income (loss) from continuing
|
$
|
(90)
|
|
$
|
622
|
|
$
|
1,090
|
|
$
|
1,964
|
|
$
|
1,540
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
$
|
381
|
|
$
|
180
|
|
|
$
|
3,586
|
|
$
|
2,409
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Stock-basedcompensation expense and related employer payroll taxes
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
Income taxes associated with certain non-GAAP entries
-
Other significant gains, losses or charges
-
Gains or losses on investments
-
Change in fair market value of warrant
-
Change in fair market value of Adevinta
Disclaimer
eBay Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 21:08:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
9 752 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-1 504 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
5 210 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-18,0x
|Yield 2022
|1,83%
|
|Capitalization
|
25 988 M
25 988 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,20x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|10 800
|Free-Float
|31,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|31
|Last Close Price
|47,89 $
|Average target price
|48,83 $
|Spread / Average Target
|1,96%