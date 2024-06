eBay Inc. is the leading online marketplace. The group operates a computer platform that allows individuals and professionals to conduct their purchasing and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is ensured through many Internet sites (ebay.com available in several languages, half.com, rent.com, shopping.com, kijiji.com, mobile.de and marktplaats.nl). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (49.4%), the United Kingdom (16.1%), Germany (10.5%) and other (24%).

Sector Internet Services