Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/28 04:00:00 pm
62.32 USD   +1.00%
04:39pEBay Posts Lower 1Q Profit as Sales Rise
DJ
04:18pEBAY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pEBAY  : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise from Year Ago, Sets Guidance -- Stock Dips 5% After-Hours
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EBay Posts Lower 1Q Profit as Sales Rise

04/28/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

EBay Inc. reported higher sales in the latest quarter as the online marketplace continues to benefit from homebound shoppers.

The e-commerce giant's first-quarter profit was $641 million, down from $3.41 billion in the year-ago quarter. Per-share earnings were 92 cents, compared with $4.51 a year earlier. Excluding certain items, profit was $1.09 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.07 a share.

Net revenue was $3.02 billion, a 42% increase from a year earlier. Analysts on average were targeting $2.97 billion.

EBay said annual active buyers rose 7% to about 187 million globally in the March quarter while active sellers increased by 8% to around 20 million globally. Gross merchandise volume, or the amount of business transacted on its platforms, rose 29% to $27.5 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-21 1638ET

All news about EBAY INC.
04:39pEBay Posts Lower 1Q Profit as Sales Rise
DJ
04:18pEBAY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pEBAY  : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise from Year Ago, Sets Guidance -- Stock Dips 5% ..
MT
04:14pEBAY  : forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall
RE
04:11pEBAY INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04:08pGUIDANCE : (EBAY) EBAY Expects Q2 EPS Range $0.91 - $0.96
MT
04:08pEBAY  : Earnings Flash (EBAY) EBAY Reports Q1 Revenue $3B
MT
04:08pGUIDANCE : (EBAY) EBAY Expects Q2 Revenue Range $2.98B - $3.03B
MT
04:07pEBAY  : Earnings Flash (EBAY) EBAY Reports Q1 EPS $1.09
MT
04:06pEBAY INC.  : Reports Better Than Expected First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 944 M - -
Net income 2021 2 274 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 42 034 M 42 034 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 69,71 $
Last Close Price 61,70 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cring Chief Financial Officer
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.22.55%42 034
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.37%639 607
MEITUAN5.02%237 474
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%175 512
SHOPIFY INC.2.20%143 835
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-3.12%80 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ