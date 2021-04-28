EBay Posts Lower 1Q Profit as Sales Rise

By Kimberly Chin

EBay Inc. reported higher sales in the latest quarter as the online marketplace continues to benefit from homebound shoppers.

The e-commerce giant's first-quarter profit was $641 million, down from $3.41 billion in the year-ago quarter. Per-share earnings were 92 cents, compared with $4.51 a year earlier. Excluding certain items, profit was $1.09 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.07 a share.

Net revenue was $3.02 billion, a 42% increase from a year earlier. Analysts on average were targeting $2.97 billion.

EBay said annual active buyers rose 7% to about 187 million globally in the March quarter while active sellers increased by 8% to around 20 million globally. Gross merchandise volume, or the amount of business transacted on its platforms, rose 29% to $27.5 billion.

