EBay : Quarterly Business Results

Hello Sellers,

This week we released eBay's latest earnings report, highlighting eBay's Q3 global results, and I wanted to share some of the keytakeaways with you all:

Overall, eBay finished the quarter ahead of expectations-reporting $17.7 billion of GMV and with 135 million active buyers.

Our Focus Category strategy continues to yield strong results across the marketplace, with those categories where we've been placing incremental investments seeing 20% growth vs. 2019.

Your adoption of new tools and products, plus dedication to great service, is driving higher customer satisfaction, especially among our 17 million enthusiast buyers.

In a period when economic factors are weighing on consumers' wallets and business outlooks, these are very strong results. Importantly, they could only be achieved through our partnership with you-our Sellers-and your contributions to the ongoing improvements in customer satisfaction, trust, and the overall experience of transacting on eBay.

Perhaps the most encouraging facets from this quarter's results are the steadfast proof points that our strategy is working. Our Focus Categories are growing, average spend from our most engaged "enthusiast" buyers is increasing-up double-digits since 2019 to a very healthy $3000 per year-and we're seeing the benefits of cross-category shopping as enthusiasts are spending across all categories on the site.

Some category takeaways:

In Motors, Parts & Accessories , marketing campaigns like " Let's Ride " or " Parts of America '' have driven considerable awareness with auto enthusiasts. We've invested in fitment-based technologies to deliver better search, merchandising and advertising options, and My Garage is offering a more personalized shopping experience.

In Collectibles , we've hosted Live Commerce events at New York Comic Con, highlighting cool brands like Funko Pops! and Metazoo. Although the eBay vault is still in the early stages, adoption is accelerating as collectors see the benefits of authentication and instant buying and selling.

Related, the Trading Cards category on eBay has more than doubled since 2019 due to a combination of market dynamics and the impact of our innovations.

Luxury - watches, handbags, jewelry - and Sneakers posted quarter-over-quarter GMV growth. In Jewelry alone, we're seeing 90%+ customer satisfaction rates.

Finally, we know consumers are coming to eBay for great value in used and Refurbished - categories that make up over one-third of eBay sales.

Innovation and the Customer Experience

We're investing aggressively to ensure we keep elevating the customer experience, driving more buyers to eBay, and increasing your sales across all categories. As many of you heard at eBay Open, we rolled out new listing options to make your inventory 'pop' for shoppers: doubling the number of listing images, integrating more video capabilities, and upgrading newsletter and coupon features. We also continue to modernize the browsing experience and optimize the entire site so that more of your items show up on search engines, and turn eBay into a shopping 'habit' for more and more people.

We want to make eBay feel truly built for you, and we'll continue to invest in new features that give you a richer and more effective selling platform, and to provide the tools you need to grow your business as far as you want it to go.

Growing eBay

Another important Q3 takeaway was our acquisition of two new ecommerce platforms, designed to expand your ability to connect with and capture more of your most valuable and frequent customers.

MyFitment , which helps P&A and powersports sellers improve listing quality and conversion, will enable those of you in Motors, Parts & Accessories to add more in-demand parts inventory including certified green parts, OEM, salvage and high ASP products.

We also just acquired TCG Player -a trusted marketplace for collectible card game enthusiasts. TCG shares our commitment to the collectibles community, and will bring new tools like inventory management, order fulfillment and cart optimization. By joining forces, we will have even more ways to connect brick-and-mortar hobbyists and sellers with passionate collectors around the world.

Looking ahead

There's no question that many of us-both buyers and sellers-are feeling the impact of these uncertain times. It's more important than ever to reinforce why eBay is a brand that shoppers can trust, and we'll keep fighting alongside you for share of mind and share of wallet.

So thank you for another great quarter-we wouldn't be here without you. There is a lot to look forward to as we think about the holidays and planning for next year, and I'm excited to be on this journey together. Thank you for your support and thank you for selling on eBay!

Adam Ireland

VP and GM, eBay US

For more on eBay's Q3 2022 earnings visithttps://www.ebayinc.com/