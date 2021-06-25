Log in
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
EBay Raises Buyback Plan to $5 Billion

06/25/2021 | 06:27am EDT
By Matt Grossman

EBay Inc. said it plans to raise its share buybacks planned for this year following the completion of the transfer of its classifieds business to Adevinta.

EBay said it is updating its capital plan to buy back $5 billion of shares this year, compared with $2 billion under the previous plan.

Completing the deal with Adevinta has resulted in after-tax net cash proceeds of about $2 billion, eBay said. Responding to Austrian regulatory authorities' concerns, eBay said it plans to reduce its ownership stake in Adevinta to 33% or less in the next 18 months.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 0626ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 042 M - -
Net income 2021 2 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 45 352 M 45 352 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 66,57 $
Average target price 68,09 $
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cring Chief Financial Officer
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.32.48%45 352
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-6.17%582 511
MEITUAN6.92%247 978
SHOPIFY INC.30.66%186 712
PINDUODUO INC.-28.11%160 070
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-7.93%76 892