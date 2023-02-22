EBay : Revenue – Q4 2022

Unaudited Summary of Consolidated Net Revenues by Type
(U.S. Dollars In Millions, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Total net revenues (1)(2)(3)
$
2,510
$
2,380
$
2,422
$
2,483
$
2,613
$
2,501
$
2,668
$
2,638
$
9,795
$
10,420
Current period vs prior year period
(4)%
(5)%
(9)%
(6)%
5 %
11 %
14 %
45 %
(6)%
17 %
Percent from international
51 %
50 %
51 %
51 %
52 %
52 %
51 %
51 %
51 %
52 %
(1)
Hedge gain/(loss)
$
89
$
36
$
9
$
6
$
-
$
(19)
$
(18)
$
(28)
$
140
$
(65)
(2)
Foreign currency impact
$
(67)
$
(100)
$
(95)
$
(58)
$
7
$
32
$
95
$
54
$
(320)
$
188
Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, we present revenues generated from our Marketplace GMV and from non-GMV based businesses as "Net revenues" in order to more closely align our presentation of net revenues with how our business is operated. We formerly presented such amounts as "Net transaction revenues" and "Marketing services and other (MS&O) revenues," and those line items for such prior periods have been conformed to current period presentation. Consolidated net revenues are unchanged.