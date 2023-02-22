Advanced search
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:54 2023-02-22 pm EST
47.86 USD   -0.06%
04:11pEBay Gross Merchandise Volume at $18.2 Billion in Q4, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of $17.96 Billion
MT
04:09pEbay : Balance Sheet – Q4 2022
PU
04:09pEbay : Income Statement – Q4 2022
PU
EBay : Revenue – Q4 2022

02/22/2023 | 04:09pm EST
eBay Inc.

Unaudited Summary of Consolidated Net Revenues by Type

(U.S. Dollars In Millions, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

2022

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total net revenues (1)(2)(3)

$

2,510

$

2,380

$

2,422

$

2,483

$

2,613

$

2,501

$

2,668

$

2,638

$

9,795

$

10,420

Current period vs prior year period

(4)%

(5)%

(9)%

(6)%

5 %

11 %

14 %

45 %

(6)%

17 %

Percent from international

51 %

50 %

51 %

51 %

52 %

52 %

51 %

51 %

51 %

52 %

(1)

Hedge gain/(loss)

$

89

$

36

$

9

$

6

$

-

$

(19)

$

(18)

$

(28)

$

140

$

(65)

(2)

Foreign currency impact

$

(67)

$

(100)

$

(95)

$

(58)

$

7

$

32

$

95

$

54

$

(320)

$

188

  1. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, we present revenues generated from our Marketplace GMV and from non-GMV based businesses as "Net revenues" in order to more closely align our presentation of net revenues with how our business is operated. We formerly presented such amounts as "Net transaction revenues" and "Marketing services and other (MS&O) revenues," and those line items for such prior periods have been conformed to current period presentation. Consolidated net revenues are unchanged.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 21:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
