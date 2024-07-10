New Revenue-Based Financing Product Unlocks Access to Capital for eBay Sellers

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers, today announced the launch of Business Cash Advance, a new eBay Seller Capital revenue-based financing product provided by Liberis , a leading global embedded finance platform. Aimed at supporting eBay sellers at every business stage, Business Cash Advance offers eligible U.S. eBay sellers up to $1 million in working capital in as little as 24 hours. The product delivers:

A seamless application experience: 100% online and personalized application experience that takes as little as three minutes.

100% online and personalized application experience that takes as little as three minutes. Extensive financing options: Pre-approved funding offers ranging from $500 up to $1M removing the fear of rejection.

Pre-approved funding offers ranging from up to removing the fear of rejection. Fast access to capital: Upon approval, funds are typically transferred in as little as 12-24 hours.*

Upon approval, funds are typically transferred in as little as 12-24 hours.* Flexible payments: Flexible payment schedules that scale with the seller's sales cycle. There is no minimum payment and no early payment penalty.

Flexible payment schedules that scale with the seller's sales cycle. There is no minimum payment and no early payment penalty. Transparent reporting: Sellers can easily track payment progress, reconcile payments and sales proceeds, and view all reporting in one place on the eBay Seller Hub.

"As a pioneer in ecommerce and the home to small businesses in more than 190 markets, eBay understands the challenges small businesses encounter in securing fast, flexible and transparent financing," said Avritti Khandurie Mittal, VP & General Manager of Global Payments and Financial Services at eBay. "eBay Seller Capital is aimed at fueling our sellers' growth by providing them with tailored financing solutions that meet the unique needs of their businesses. The addition of Business Cash Advance to our suite of offerings in partnership with Liberis enables us to expand capital availability for our sellers on flexible terms - when they need it the most."

"We understand the unique challenges eBay sellers face when securing financing through traditional means," adds Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis. "Through eBay Seller Capital, Liberis will empower sellers with access to fast and responsible financing. We're thrilled to partner with eBay to support eBay sellers to operate and grow their businesses."

Please visit eBay Seller Capital for more details.

*eBay partners with trusted lenders and funding providers to offer eBay sellers with financing products. The lenders and funding providers will originate and service financing to qualified participants.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

About Liberis

Liberis builds flexible embedded finance solutions that empower businesses and provide positive impact. Founded in 2007, Liberis is a leading global embedded finance platform with a mission to provide small businesses with accessible and responsible finance, based on the belief that funding should always be a positive force for small businesses. Liberis provides partners with the technology platform and financial solutions to offer hyper-personalized and accessible funding, empowering their small business customers to grow their revenues. With over 30 global strategic partners and direct reach to more than 1 million small businesses, Liberis has provided over $1.5bn of funding in over 70,000 transactions, enabling more than 100,000 jobs to be created and saved. Liberis' revenue-based finance is a form of receivables finance, not a loan. Amounts advanced are subject to status and our underwriting process before any offer can be made. Visit their website for more information: https://liberis.com

* As of June 2024, 65% of successful applications received by Liberis were funded within one working day

