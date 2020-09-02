Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EBay/UPS Collaboration Includes eBay Labels, Discounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

A new eBay Inc. collaboration with United Parcel Service Inc. will include the addition of UPS to eBay Labels.

EBay said the UPS relationship will provide new features including discounts of up to 48% off UPS Ground shipments and up to 62% on daily rates for UPS 2nd Day Air service in the continental U.S., including waived or discounted surcharges.

EBay previously had options to print labels for FedEx Corp. and the U.S. Postal Service using eBay Labels. UPS provides a saving programs for eBay sellers.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EBAY INC. 2.67% 55.085 Delayed Quote.48.57%
FEDEX CORPORATION 1.09% 227.91 Delayed Quote.49.10%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 1.92% 165.78 Delayed Quote.38.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EBAY INC.
05:51pEBay/UPS Collaboration Includes eBay Labels, Discounts
DJ
05:06pEBAY : Teams Up with UPS® to Offer New Shipping Options On Its Marketplace eBay ..
PU
04:31pEBAY : Teams Up with UPS® to Offer New Shipping Options on Its Marketplace
PR
08/31FACTBOX : A look at Walmart, Microsoft's past collaborations
RE
08/31EBAY : Partners with Record Store Day to Spotlight Independent Record Stores Acr..
PR
08/31EBAY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/26Buy now, profit later as investors go shopping for Australia's Afterpay
RE
08/26Buy now, profit later as investors go shopping for Australia's Afterpay
RE
08/25Australian shares fall on virus worries, financials top drags
RE
08/25Australia's Zip teams up with eBay for flexible credit to businesses; shares ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 736 M - -
Net income 2020 2 140 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 37 549 M 37 549 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 61,09 $
Last Close Price 53,65 $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.48.57%37 549
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING40.50%806 280
MEITUAN DIANPING167.71%200 705
SHOPIFY INC.185.31%136 311
PINDUODUO INC.141.57%109 415
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.111.43%60 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group