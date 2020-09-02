EBay/UPS Collaboration Includes eBay Labels, Discounts

By Josh Beckerman

A new eBay Inc. collaboration with United Parcel Service Inc. will include the addition of UPS to eBay Labels.

EBay said the UPS relationship will provide new features including discounts of up to 48% off UPS Ground shipments and up to 62% on daily rates for UPS 2nd Day Air service in the continental U.S., including waived or discounted surcharges.

EBay previously had options to print labels for FedEx Corp. and the U.S. Postal Service using eBay Labels. UPS provides a saving programs for eBay sellers.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com