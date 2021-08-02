EBay : and NFL Legend Emmitt Smith Extend Partnership with Notable Live and PROVA to Enhance Offerings with Live Virtual Events and Exclusive Memorabilia

eBay, one of the world's most dynamic marketplaces, is partnering with former NFL athlete Emmitt Smith, PROVA Group, and Notable Live to bring fans a unique interactive experience, while giving them access to one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the athlete's inimitable career.

Nearly every month throughout the 2021-2022 football season, Smith will be auctioning off - exclusively on eBay - legendary items from his personal memorabilia collection. Fans will have multiple opportunities during the season to get their hands on authentic, one-of-a-kind items like autographed trading cards and game-worn jerseys which Smith accumulated throughout the entirety of his football career, from his Pop Warner days to his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame. As part of the eBay offerings, Notable Live will also be providing a unique live virtual experience where fans can meet Smith and other athletes face-to-face to hear stories about their playing days and the PROVA-authenticated pieces up for auction.

'The memorabilia collecting experience has been due for an upgrade. The fans' passion for the game and for their favorite players is what makes this space so special. It's always been about the fans more than it is about the athletes,' said Emmitt Smith, Founder of PROVA Group. 'I want fans to have a unique experience, and this exciting partnership with eBay, PROVA, and Notable Live that brings authentic game-used jerseys and a venue for face-to-face conversations with athletes is just what fans are looking for.'

Not only will buyers have the opportunity to purchase rare memorabilia from Smith, they will also get to speak to him face-to-face via Notable Live, a virtual events platform designed to connect fans with the stars they admire. eBay buyers will be treated to a real and raw conversation with Smith and other special guests. Buyers will get to ask questions, play trivia and more during the hour-long event. These virtual experiences with Smith will also be offered each week during football season. The partnership will include other sports greats to be announced during the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL season. Fans can register for a Notable Live Event at https://events.notable.live/.

Founder and CEO of Notable Live, Mike Antonucci says, 'As a fan, you always want to get closer to the game and to the players who inspire you. With our partnership focused on delivering transformational solutions that provide fans true access to the players, we are excited to bring those solutions to life. Now fans, not only can buy genuine memorabilia directly from the source, but for the first time ever, create a unique memory to attach to those items they can't get anywhere else.'

'We're actively listening to our community to invest in new enhancements and bring the best collaborations to life,' said Nicole Colombo, General Manager of Collectibles & Trading Cards at ‎eBay. 'Today, we are thrilled to announce our growing partnership to deliver innovative offerings that bridge both commerce and experience for football fans, sports fanatics and eBay consumers alike.'

Shoppers can head to ebay.com/EmmittSmithCollection now to shop authenticated items for auction. Fans can also follow Smith at @emmittsmith22 on Twitter,Instagram, and Facebook. Anyone interested in upcoming Events featuring Emmitt Smith and other stars can visit events.notable.live.

About eBay

eBay sellers have a passion for collecting, which gives a variety of options for shoppers and provides the community with a reason to shop on the marketplace. The eBay marketplace also offers buyers a unique place to find a wide selection of sports memorabilia to add to their collection, from the ultra-rare to the common, everyday. Millions of people come to eBay in search of sports memorabilia spanning a variety of sports and including a range of items - from the cool, rare, and highly in demand. Follow @eBay on Twitter,Instagram and Facebook to see the latest sports merch and memorabilia offerings.

About Notable Live

Notable Live was founded in 2018 to create face-to-face, virtual interactions between fans and their favorite notables via a one-of-a-kind LIVE! interactive platform. Notable Live is a mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play that grants fans real access to notables by putting them 'in the room' together for unforgettable virtual experiences. Connect with Notable Live at www.notable.live or on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About PROVA Group, Inc.

PROVA Group, Inc. was founded by NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Emmitt Smith, a man with first-hand experience with the effects of fraud in the collectibles marketplace. Using modern technology, PROVA Group has developed a lifetime provenance system that closes the gaps in today's witnessed authentication practices and adds accountability where little to none currently exists. It strives to build fan loyalty by empowering the consumer with real answers, legit experiences, and assurance in a marketplace where the leading options are no longer the best options. Connect with PROVA Group, Inc. at www.provagroup.com.