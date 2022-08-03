EBay beats revenue estimates as e-commerce demand holds steady

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc surpassed Wall Street
estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as online
shopping held steady in the face of rising inflation, sending
shares up 4%.
Online retailers such as eBay are benefiting from the
selective purchase behavior of consumers navigating record-high
inflation by limiting spends to essential items.
"Our focus category strategy is working, and payments and
advertising are driving further growth," said Chief Executive
Jamie Iannone.
Revenue declined 9% to $2.4 billion, but came in higher than
analysts' estimates of $2.37 billion, according to IBES data
from Refinitiv.
For the current quarter, eBay forecast revenue in the range
of $2.29 billion to $2.37 billion, also higher than expectations
of $2.30 billion.
