    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
50.48 USD   +4.23%
04:30pEBay Q2 Non-GAAP EPS Unchanged, Revenue Falls; Raises FY2022 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance -- Shares Up After Hours
MT
04:19pEBay beats revenue estimates as e-commerce demand holds steady
RE
04:10pEBay beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
EBay beats revenue estimates as e-commerce demand holds steady

08/03/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Aug 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday as online shopping held steady in the face of rising inflation, sending shares up 4%.

Online retailers such as eBay are benefiting from the selective purchase behavior of consumers navigating record-high inflation by limiting spends to essential items.

"Our focus category strategy is working, and payments and advertising are driving further growth," said Chief Executive Jamie Iannone.

Revenue declined 9% to $2.4 billion, but came in higher than analysts' estimates of $2.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the current quarter, eBay forecast revenue in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.37 billion, also higher than expectations of $2.30 billion. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 659 M - -
Net income 2022 -137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -236x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 27 113 M 27 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 32,5%
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.-24.09%27 113
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-22.03%245 271
MEITUAN INC.-21.83%138 884
PINDUODUO INC.-15.99%61 930
SHOPIFY INC.-72.60%47 869
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-37.88%42 196