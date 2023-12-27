EBay: record number of online sales in France after Christmas

After the Christmas holidays, eBay.fr recorded a record peak in online sales on December 25, at 6 p.m., with no fewer than 380,000 new listings posted by private individuals (+15% vs. 2022).



The site anticipates one million new listings by December 28, and expects to pass the 3 million mark by January 3.



These data illustrate not only consumer confidence in eBay, but also a change in behavior, with resale becoming an increasingly preferred strategy for post-Christmas financial management," says the press release.



In a context of inflation and economic difficulties, resale is motivated more by economic imperatives than by personal choice.



