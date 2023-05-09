Advanced search
EBay's 2022 Impact Report: Building a More Sustainable Future

05/09/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
May 9, 2023eBay Impact
eBay's 2022 Impact Report: Building a More Sustainable Future

Rachel Chen, eBay News Team

Our newest report explores the progress we've made on our impact goals in 2022 - from promoting recommerce to achieving gender pay parity.

For over 25 years, we have embraced equitable and sustainable business practices and championed recommerce through the selling and buying of pre-loved goods on our marketplace to support a healthier planet and economy.

In our 2022 Impact Report, we explore the progress we've made on our environmental, social and governance goals and celebrate the positive impact our marketplace has had on the communities we serve. At the same time, we look ahead to our ambitious 2025 and 2030 impact goals as part of our sustained efforts to enact real change in partnership with our global community of sellers, buyers and employees.

"I'm proud of all the ways our team innovates on behalf of our sellers and buyers," said eBay President and CEO Jamie Iannone. "I'm hopeful about what we can achieve together as we continue to lead the way forward, creating a more sustainable future for our global community."

Economic Opportunity

In 2022, we continued to partner with nonprofits and charities to fund vital community services and create more vibrant local economies. Since 1998, we have awarded over $100 million in grants to 1,800 nonprofits through the eBay Foundation. And through eBay for Charity, we raised $163 million in 2022, bringing the total charity funds we've raised since 2003 to $1.25 billion.

Sustainable Commerce

Recommerce is and always has been central to our impact goals. In 2022, the secondhand resale market on eBay created $4.6 billion in positive economic impact and avoided 1.6 million metric tons of carbon emissions and 73,000 metric tons of waste. This is equivalent to powering over 300,000 homes' electricity for one year and the weight of over 10,000 school buses.

At our offices and data centers, we decreased our Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 32% between 2019 and 2022. Our use of renewable energy also increased to 91% in 2022, and at our San Jose headquarters, we've diverted 96.5% of our waste from landfills - in our efforts to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Culture and Workforce

Among eBay employees, we continue to celebrate a culture of giving. In 2022, we awarded $6.3 million to nonprofits through employee contributions and matching gifts and an additional $3 million to support inclusive entrepreneurship through our Global Give program.

To help our employees navigate and adapt to the workplace changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we introduced flexible workstyles - hybrid, remote and onsite - through our new FlexWork program. And we remain committed to empowering our workforce by providing comprehensive health and financial benefits, including 100% paid birth parent and non-birth parent leave worldwide and achieving 100.1% gender pay parity for women globally.

Trusted Marketplace

With millions of people visiting our marketplace every day, we have sharpened our focus on maintaining a secure platform with clear policies designed to protect our sellers and buyers. In 2022, we blocked or removed over 350,000 prohibited listings under our Animal and Wildlife Products Policy, and now recognize over 68,000 active intellectual property rights owners registered through our Verified Rights Owner Program.

Explore the Impact Report

We strive to build community and empower everyone, everywhere to grow, thrive and succeed - and the positive impact of our marketplace can be seen locally and globally. For more information about our impact goals and the plans we have for the years ahead, read our full 2022 Impact Report at ebayinc.com/impact.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
