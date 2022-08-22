EBay to Buy Collectible-Card-Marketplace TCGplayer

By Will Feuer

EBay Inc. said it has agreed to buy TCGplayer, a marketplace for collectible-card-game enthusiasts, for up to about $295 million.

EBay said the market for trading cards has grown rapidly and is an attractive category. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

"This new chapter allows us to continue operating independently within eBay, while also benefiting from their decades of industry experience and resources to deepen the connection between hobbyists and their communities," TCGplayer founder and Chief Executive Chedy Hampson said.

EBay Vice President of Collectibles Dawn Block said the deal would help eBay to improve the customer experience across categories.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 0951ET