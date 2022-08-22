Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:01 2022-08-22 am EDT
46.08 USD   -2.10%
09:52aEBay to Buy Collectible-Card-Marketplace TCGplayer
DJ
09:44aEBay to Buy Trading Card Firm TCGplayer for $295 Million
MT
09:38aEBay Agrees to Acquire TCGplayer For up to ~$295 Mln
MT
EBay to Buy Collectible-Card-Marketplace TCGplayer

08/22/2022 | 09:52am EDT
By Will Feuer


EBay Inc. said it has agreed to buy TCGplayer, a marketplace for collectible-card-game enthusiasts, for up to about $295 million.

EBay said the market for trading cards has grown rapidly and is an attractive category. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

"This new chapter allows us to continue operating independently within eBay, while also benefiting from their decades of industry experience and resources to deepen the connection between hobbyists and their communities," TCGplayer founder and Chief Executive Chedy Hampson said.

EBay Vice President of Collectibles Dawn Block said the deal would help eBay to improve the customer experience across categories.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 0951ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 743 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,8x
Yield 2022 1,78%
Capitalization 25 859 M 25 859 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 31,6%
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.-29.22%25 859
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-24.55%237 299
MEITUAN INC.-24.62%133 980
PINDUODUO INC.-21.51%57 858
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-32.53%45 796
SHOPIFY INC.-75.17%43 379