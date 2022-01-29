EBay : to extend seller protections to sellers impacted by severe weather along the East Coast.

We are closely monitoring the storm along the East Coast. If you are affected by the storm, please stay safe.

These severe weather conditions may delay pickup or delivery of your shipments. We are providing you with additional support and protections to reduce any impact on your business.

If you're located in the affected areas and are not able to ship your inventory, if you are able to, we recommend you:

Communicate with your buyers to advise them of the situation

Extend your handling time on your listings if you expect delays

If your business is impacted, eBay will automatically protect your seller performance, including:

Your late shipment rate

Your valid tracking upload rate

"Item not received" cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking before the case was opened, and have a physical scan from the carrier

Defects resulting from transactions you cancelled

We will also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and these cases will not impact your service metrics rating.

Please note: You may see late shipments due to this weather event on your seller dashboard, but they will be removed before your next seller performance evaluation. You do not need to contact Customer Service at this time.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update if needed.

The eBay Team