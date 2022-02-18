Log in
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
EBay : to extend seller protections to sellers impacted by severe weather throughout the Midwest, Sout

02/18/2022 | 04:25pm EST
We are closely monitoring the storm in the Midwest, South and Eastern US. If your area is are affected by the weather, please stay safe.

These severe weather conditions may delay pickup or delivery of your shipments. We are providing you with support and protections to reduce any impact on your business.

If you're located in the affected areas and are not able to ship your inventory, we recommend you:

  • Communicate with your buyers to advise them of the situation
  • Extend your handling time on your listings if you expect delays

If your business is impacted, eBay will automatically protect your seller performance, including:

  • Your late shipment rate
  • Your valid tracking upload rate
  • "Item not received" cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking before the case was opened, and have a physical scan from the carrier
  • Defects resulting from transactions you canceled

We will also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and these cases will not impact your service metrics rating.

Please note: You may see late shipments due to this weather event on your seller dashboard, but they will be removed before your next seller performance evaluation. You do not need to contact Customer Service at this time.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update if needed.

The eBay Team

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 21:23:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
