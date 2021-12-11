Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
News 
Summary

EBay : to extend seller protections to sellers impacted by the tornadoes in the Southeast and Midwest

12/11/2021 | 04:56pm EST
Our hearts go out to all those affected by the severe weather and tornadoes in the Southeast and parts of the Midwest.

As a seller, you may be concerned about shipping delays for items already shipped or difficulties getting sold items to your carrier. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing you with additional support and protections during this challenging time. Please stay safe and take care of yourself, your family, and your community.

If you're located in the impacted areas and are not able to ship your inventory, if you are able to, we recommend you:

  • Communicate with your buyers to advise them of the situation
  • Extend your handling time on your listings if you expect delays

If your business is impacted, eBay will automatically protect your seller performance, including:

  • Your late shipment rate
  • Your valid tracking upload rate
  • "Item not received" cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking before the case was opened, and have a physical scan from the carrier
  • Defects resulting from transactions you cancelled

We will also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and these cases will not impact your service metrics rating.

Please note: You may see late shipments due to this weather event on your seller dashboard, but they will be removed before your next seller performance evaluation. You do not need to contact Customer Service at this time.

Our hearts go out to everyone in these areas, please stay safe and take care. As always, thank you for selling on eBay. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update if needed.

The eBay Team

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 21:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
