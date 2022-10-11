Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
36.95 USD   -1.62%
10/06Jefferies Adjusts eBay's Price Target on EBAY to $42 From $52, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/04Reunited : After Decades, a Firefighter's Helmet Is Returned to His Family
PU
10/04MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 4 , 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ex-eBay employees sentenced for harassing couple behind newsletter

10/11/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

BOSTON (Reuters) - Two former eBay Inc security employees were sentenced to prison and home confinement on Tuesday for their roles in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed as critical of the e-commerce company.

Stephanie Popp, 34, was sentenced to one year in prison while Stephanie Stockwell, 28, was ordered to serve a year of home confinement for participating in an extensive campaign in 2019 that involved sending the couple cockroaches, fly larvae and a bloody Halloween pig mask.

They were sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston after pleading guilty in 2020 to cyberstalking-related charges and admitting they facilitated a scheme to intimidate the couple while at the Silicon Valley e-commerce company.

Defense lawyers had no immediate comment.

They are among seven former eBay workers who have admitted wrongdoing over a scheme that targeted David and Ina Steiner, a married couple in Natick, Massachusetts, who produce the newsletter EcommerceBytes.

Prosecutors said senior executives, including then-Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig deemed the newsletter critical of eBay, in mid-2019, and a senior member of its security team, Jim Baugh, implemented a plan to harass and intimidate them.

Prosecutors said Popp, eBay's senior manager of global intelligence, that August sent Ina Steiner a series of anonymous Twitter messages criticizing the newsletter's coverage and at times threatening violence.

She and Stockwell, the manager of eBay's global intelligence center were involved in sending gross and disturbing and threatening packages to the Steiners' home, which also included spiders, a funeral wreath and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse, prosecutors said.

Popp also traveled to Massachusetts to help Baugh and others surveil their home. Baugh was sentenced last month to 57 months in prison.

Wenig, a former Thomson Reuters executive who stepped down as eBay's CEO in September 2019, was not charged. A spokesman has said Wenig had "absolutely zero knowledge" of the actions the employees undertook.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2022
All news about EBAY INC.
10/06Jefferies Adjusts eBay's Price Target on EBAY to $42 From $52, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/04Reunited : After Decades, a Firefighter's Helmet Is Returned to His Family
PU
10/04MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 4 , 20..
MS
10/03BofA Securities Lowers eBay's Price Target to $44 From $54, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/30North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures, Bonds Ga..
DJ
09/29Ex-eBay exec heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter
RE
09/29Ex-eBay exec heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter
RE
09/29Heron Preston Releases Personal Sneaker Collection on eBay
PR
09/29Heron Preston Releases Personal Sneaker Collection on eBay Inc
CI
09/27MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 27, ..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 738 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 075 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,8x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 20 634 M 20 634 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 37,56 $
Average target price 52,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.-43.52%20 634
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-33.29%209 791
MEITUAN INC.-32.83%127 168
PINDUODUO INC.-0.07%73 663
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-35.29%43 925
SHOPIFY INC.-80.80%33 627