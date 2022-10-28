Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
39.85 USD   +0.71%
06:27aFactbox-From outer space to social media, Elon Musk's growing universe
RE
10/26Credit Suisse Adjusts eBay's Price Target to $56 From $60, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/26Ebay celebrates business resilience and growth in ecommerce with annual entrepreneur of the year awards
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-From outer space to social media, Elon Musk's growing universe

10/28/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - U.S. billionaire Elon Musk became Twitter Inc's new owner on Thursday after he completed his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media firm, concluding a dramatic six-month saga.

Musk fired Twitter's top executives and gave little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Twitter initially resisted Musk's $54.20 offer by adopting a poison pill and later sued the world's richest man after he announced plans to abandon the offer on concerns about spam accounts on the platform.

The tech entrepreneur, whose net worth is nearly $222 billion according to Forbes, has founded, co-founded or is leading the following companies:

COMPANY NAME YEAR FOUNDED WHAT DOES IT DO?

Neuralink 2016 The brain chip startup aims to

connect humans and computers.

In July last year, it said it

had raised over $200 million

from investors including Google

Ventures.

SpaceX 2002 The company designs and

manufactures aerospace

technology, and aims to land

its rockets on Mars before

2030. It was valued at over

$100 million, CNBC reported

last year.

The Boring 2017 The underground tunneling

Company company aims to build

hyperloops, an ultra-high-speed

ground transportation system

for passenger and cargo, to

solve big city traffic

problems.

The non-profit

OpenAI 2015 research company was started

for the purpose of creating

artificial intelligence that

augments human capabilities and

received up to $1 billion in

funding from backers including

Musk, LinkedIn co-founder Reid

Hoffman and Peter Thiel.

However, Musk decided to exit

OpenAI's board in 2018.

Tesla Inc 2003 The electric-car maker, which

went public in 2010, is valued

at more than $1 trillion, more

than legacy automakers Ford and

General Motors combined. Last

year, Musk said the company

will probably launch a "Tesla

Bot" humanoid robot prototype

in 2022, designed for

dangerous, repetitive, or

boring work that people don't

like to do.

PayPal 1998 The fintech company went public

Holdings Inc first in 2002, and was bought

by eBay Inc for $1.5 billion

soon after. It then went public

again in 2015.

The tech entrepreneur's investments in other smaller startups:

COMPANY NAME YEAR FOUNDED NOTES

Stripe Inc 2010 The digital payments company

was valued at $95 billion in a

fundraising round last year.

Reuters reported in July 2021

that Stripe hired a law firm

in its first major step

towards a stock market debut.

Vicarious 2010 The artificial intelligence

and robotics company, which

has received over $250 million

in funding, also counts Jeff

Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg as

its investors, according to

its website.

(Compiled by Sonia Cheema, Chavi Mehta, Akash Sriram, Tiyashi Datta and Shreyaa Narayanan; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.85% 92.22 Delayed Quote.-36.34%
EBAY INC. 0.71% 39.85 Delayed Quote.-40.08%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.79% 38.16 Delayed Quote.-34.91%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -24.56% 97.94 Delayed Quote.-70.88%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.36% 87.35 Delayed Quote.-53.68%
TESLA, INC. 0.20% 225.09 Delayed Quote.-36.10%
All news about EBAY INC.
06:27aFactbox-From outer space to social media, Elon Musk's growing universe
RE
10/26Credit Suisse Adjusts eBay's Price Target to $56 From $60, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/26Ebay celebrates business resilience and growth in ecommerce with annual entrepreneur of..
AQ
10/25First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant
RE
10/25Morgan Stanley Lowers eBay's Price Target to $33 From $37, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
10/25Deutsche Bank Adjusts eBay's Price Target to $43 From $56, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/25Rewatch Keynote : Shipping: Simple Solution for Global Growth from eBay Open 2022
PU
10/24Truist Securities Cuts eBay's Price Target to $48 From $60, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/21Ebay : A message from Adam Ireland, VP and GM, eBay US
PU
10/19EBay Inc. Launches Cross Border Parcel Shipping Solution
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 720 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 073 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,1x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 21 892 M 21 892 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 31,6%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 39,85 $
Average target price 50,06 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.-40.08%21 892
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-44.57%174 314
MEITUAN INC.-41.53%103 920
PINDUODUO INC.-8.90%67 152
SHOPIFY INC.-75.24%43 376
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-37.94%42 124