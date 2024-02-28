Apple Ends Quest to Build Its Own Electric Vehicle

The company plans to shift some car-project employees to artificial-intelligence work.

EBay's stock is on the upswing after strong results and guidance, dividend hike

EBay Inc.'s stock was up 5.5% in extended trading Tuesday after the online marketplace delivered quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates and issued stout guidance, assuaging for now concerns over its short-term business prospects.

U.S. Opens UnitedHealth Antitrust Probe

Investigators from the Justice Department have been interviewing industry officials who compete with the healthcare giant.

Sony Interactive Lays Off 900 PlayStation Workers. It's a Tough Time for Videogames.

The news comes after the videogame maker said its PS5 unit sales for this year would come in lower than expected.

Worley Returns to 1H Net Profit, Reaffirms Guidance

Sustainability-related work now accounts for more than half of the company's revenue, Chief Executive Chris Ashton said.

Bud Light Missed Out on the Super Bowl Party

Modelo Especial won the big game with 8.7% of all beer sold in U.S. retail stores in the week before and the week after the Super Bowl.

Beyond Meat Stock Soars as Revenue Tops Expectations. Thank Overseas Growth.

For the last three months of 2023, the plant-based meat company reported $155 million in net losses, or $2.40 per share, on $73.7 million in net revenue.

Bumble to Reduce Workforce by 350 Roles

Online dating company said it expects to incur between about $20 million and $25 million of one-time charges tied to the layoffs.

Virgin Galactic narrows losses, but the space-tourism stock drops

The space-travel company lost less money than expected in the latest quarter, but its stock was declining in Tuesday's extended session.

Macy's to Close 150 Stores, Puts San Francisco Flagship Up for Sale

The retailer will focus on upgrading its remaining locations and opening smaller versions of its namesake chain.

