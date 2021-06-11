Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tech Companies Tell SEC They Support Regular Reporting on Climate Issues

06/11/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

A group of large technology companies, including Google parent Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc., said they support consistent and regular reporting on climate-related issues, according to a letter sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

The SEC's calling for climate change disclosures will encourage companies to regularly measure, track and report their progress on sustainability, the companies said.

"We believe that climate disclosures are critical to ensure that companies follow through on stated climate commitments and to track collective progress towards addressing global warming and building a prosperous, resilient zero-carbon economy," the companies said in the letter.

The agency is mulling whether to change or update its existing guidance on climate disclosures and whether to ask companies for mandatory disclosures on climate-related risks and environmental, social and governance factors. The agency opened a public comment period in March.

The companies recommend the agency should adopt a principles-based framework, include relevant greenhouse-gas emissions data, use existing climate reporting frameworks and standards and require climate reporting to be separate from other filings submitted to the SEC--due to the reliance on estimates and assumptions in climate reporting, they say--as well as to give companies enough time to gather and assure information from third-party providers.

Autodesk Inc., eBay Inc. and Intel Corp. were also among the group that signed the letter.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-21 0623ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.13% 2435.13 Delayed Quote.38.94%
AUTODESK, INC. 0.73% 277.5 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.06% 34466.24 Delayed Quote.13.05%
EBAY INC. 1.20% 66.75 Delayed Quote.32.84%
FACEBOOK INC 0.67% 332.46 Delayed Quote.21.71%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.67% 57.38 Delayed Quote.14.41%
All news about EBAY INC.
06:24aTech Companies Tell SEC They Support Regular Reporting on Climate Issues
DJ
04:19aEBAY  : Launches 'Refurb Registry' to Help Couples Start Fresh After a Year in L..
AQ
06/10EBAY  : Update on Sales and Exports of products with a CE mark to the European U..
PU
06/10EBAY  : Launches ‘Refurb Registry' to Help Couples Start Fresh After a Yea..
PU
06/10EBay on Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
06/08South Korean Stocks Decline from All-Time High on Valuation Pressure; Lotte S..
MT
06/08MARKET CHATTER : Lotte Shopping, Shinsegae Bid for eBay Korea
MT
06/07EBAY  : Authentication for Handbags
PU
06/07BLOCK AGGREGATOR : Real-time Data Ingestion from Kafka to ClickHouse with Determ..
PU
06/07AMAZON COM  : The Dark Side Of Platforms, Profiteers Of The Covid-19 Crisis
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 042 M - -
Net income 2021 2 133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 45 474 M 45 474 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 67,62 $
Last Close Price 66,75 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cring Chief Financial Officer
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.32.84%45 474
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-8.45%577 658
MEITUAN1.83%234 666
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%154 405
SHOPIFY INC.8.76%153 187
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-18.02%68 465