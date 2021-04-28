Log in
Technical Issue: USPS First Class Package not showing in the listing flow for some sellers

04/28/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
We are aware that for some sellers USPS First Class Package is not showing as a shipping option in new and relist flows in the mobile app and desktop. The issue is only affecting the listing flows, with no impact to eBay Labels.

We are working to resolve the issue and will post an update as soon as it is resolved. We appreciate your patience.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team

eBay Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 21:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:46pTECHNICAL ISSUE : USPS First Class Package not showing in the listing flow for s..
05:13pEBay's Shares Fall After Hours on Weak 2Q Forecast
04:39pEBay Posts Lower 1Q Profit as Sales Rise
04:18pEBAY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
04:18pEBAY  : Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise from Year Ago, Sets Guidance -- Stock Dips 5% ..
04:14pEBAY  : forecasts current-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall
04:11pEBAY INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
04:08pGUIDANCE : (EBAY) EBAY Expects Q2 EPS Range $0.91 - $0.96
04:08pEBAY  : Earnings Flash (EBAY) EBAY Reports Q1 Revenue $3B
04:08pGUIDANCE : (EBAY) EBAY Expects Q2 Revenue Range $2.98B - $3.03B
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 944 M - -
Net income 2021 2 274 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 42 034 M 42 034 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 38,5%
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 69,71 $
Last Close Price 61,70 $
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cring Chief Financial Officer
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.22.55%42 034
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED1.37%639 607
MEITUAN5.02%237 474
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%175 512
SHOPIFY INC.2.20%143 835
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-3.12%80 038
