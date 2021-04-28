Technical Issue: USPS First Class Package not showing in the listing flow for some sellers

We are aware that for some sellers USPS First Class Package is not showing as a shipping option in new and relist flows in the mobile app and desktop. The issue is only affecting the listing flows, with no impact to eBay Labels.
We are working to resolve the issue and will post an update as soon as it is resolved. We appreciate your patience.
As always, thank you for selling on eBay.
The eBay Team
