    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/05 04:00:00 pm EDT
48.04 USD   -11.72%
05:24pThe Chernin Group leads $263 million investment in Funko
RE
05:23pEBAY INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:33pWall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger Fed rate hikes
RE
The Chernin Group leads $263 million investment in Funko

05/05/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Barbie and Funko toy displays at a FAO Schwarz in New York

(Reuters) - The Chernin Group, an investment firm known for backing emerging media, commerce and technology industries, announced on Thursday that it will lead a consortium making a $263 million investment in the lifestyle brand Funko Inc.

TCG and its investor consortium are acquiring 12.5 million shares of Funko Class A stock from ACON Investments, and will own a 25% share of the company following completion of the transaction. Other investors include former Disney CEO Robert A. Iger, Rich Paul, chief executive and founder of Klutch Sports Group, and eBay Inc.

As part of the online marketplace's investment, eBay will become a preferred secondary market for Funko, a maker of toys, stuffed animals, apparel, board games and other collectibles including digital nonfungible tokens.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
