Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches winning bid of $19 mln

June 17 (Reuters) - A lucky, and likely wealthy, person bid
more than $19 million to dine with Warren Buffett, in the 21st
and final time that the billionaire businessman auctioned a
private lunch to benefit a San Francisco charity.
The winning bid in the eBay auction that ended on Friday
night far surpassed the previous record of $4.57 million, paid
in 2019 by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, although the
new winner's identity could not immediately be determined.
Proceeds benefit Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco's
Tenderloin district that helps the poor, homeless or those
battling substance abuse. Glide offers meals, shelter, HIV and
hepatitis C tests, job training and children's programs.
Buffett, 91, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, has raised more than $53.2 million for
Glide in the 21 auctions, which began in 2000.
An eBay spokeswoman said the lunch was the most expensive
item ever sold on the company's website to benefit charity.
No auctions were held in 2020 and 2021 because of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Buffett became a supporter of Glide after his first wife
Susan, who died in 2004, introduced him to the charity, where
she had been volunteering.
He has also pledged to give away nearly all of his fortune.
Buffett was worth $93.4 billion on Friday, ranking seventh
worldwide, according to Forbes magazine.
This year's auction winner and up to seven guests will dine
with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan.
Buffett will talk about almost anything, but not where he
may invest next.
Hedge fund managers David Einhorn and Ted Weschler are among
previous auction winners.
Weschler became a Berkshire portfolio manager after paying a
combined $5.25 million to win the 2010 and 2011 auctions.
Berkshire owns dozens of companies including the BNSF
railroad, Geico car insurance, energy, manufacturing and retail
businesses, and stocks such as Apple Inc and Bank of
America Corp.
Buffett still owns nearly 16% of the Omaha, Nebraska-based
conglomerate, despite having donated more than half of his
shares since 2006, including $4 billion on June 14.
