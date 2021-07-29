eBay : Announcing improvements and features now live on the eBay Stores experience

We are excited to share updates we've recently made based on your feedback. Our goal is to ensure you get the most out of your eBay Store. We've gradually upgraded our platform and want to introduce improvements and features that are now live.

New look on edit store

The edit store page now provides a new, modern, and simplified experience that will work in conjunction with more enhancements coming in the future. Learn more about edit store here.

Categories redesign on eBay Stores

We have also introduced a new Store categories experience. The new Store categories page helps reduce the time to create and manage your Store categories by allowing you to view and manage all Store categories on a single page.

Adding categories to your eBay Store helps buyers more easily navigate all your listings within your eBay Store. Learn how to manage Store categories.

Store newsletter

We're excited to share a significant upgrade to Store newsletters. We've made it easier to communicate with buyers that subscribe to your Store. You can now:

Create a newsletter to welcome subscribers or showcase new products

Build a community of repeat customers by telling your subscribers about promotions or recently added listings

You can also showcase listings in your newsletter based on rules you set. You can sort your products by newly listed, highest-priced, lowest-priced, ending first, or even by providing a price range. Filter products by category to personalize your newsletter even further.

Get more tips creating a newsletter.

Take advantage of these updates, and be on the lookout for more enhancements in the future.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.