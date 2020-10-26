Log in
eBay : Announcing “Final Sale” option for Authenticity Guarantee luxury watch transactions Announcing “Final Sale” option for Authenticity Guarantee luxury watch transactions Because eBay is committed to helping you sell with confidence, we're now providing extra protection for eligible transactions. Beginning today, eBay i...

10/26/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Because eBay is committed to helping you sell with confidence, we're now providing extra protection for eligible transactions. Beginning today, eBay is offering a 'Final Sale' option for items sold in the Wristwatches category that meet the following criteria:

  • Item is eligible for Authenticity Guarantee.
  • Item is not eligible for escrowas a payment method.
  • Item condition is 'New with tags' or 'New without tags.'
  • Seller return policy for the item is 'No returns,' or the item's return window has closed.

Once an eligible item passes authentication through Authenticity Guarantee, sellers have completed their obligation to the buyer for that transaction.

Transactions that meet this criteria are exempt from Significantly Not as Described (SNAD) claims under eBay's Money Back Guaranteepolicy.

Learn more about Authenticity Guarantee, how it can help you reach more buyers, and how it gives sellers extra protection.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 15:14:05 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 480 M - -
Net income 2020 2 099 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 37 647 M 37 647 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 61,43 $
Last Close Price 53,79 $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Wendy Jones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.46.98%37 647
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED46.12%838 531
MEITUAN DIANPING157.51%199 124
SHOPIFY INC.158.12%125 073
PINDUODUO INC.129.80%104 086
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.129.42%65 227
