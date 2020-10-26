eBay : Announcing “Final Sale” option for Authenticity Guarantee luxury watch transactions Announcing “Final Sale” option for Authenticity Guarantee luxury watch transactions Because eBay is committed to helping you sell with confidence, we're now providing extra protection for eligible transactions. Beginning today, eBay i...

Because eBay is committed to helping you sell with confidence, we're now providing extra protection for eligible transactions. Beginning today, eBay is offering a 'Final Sale' option for items sold in the Wristwatches category that meet the following criteria:

Item is eligible for Authenticity Guarantee .

Item is not eligible for escrow as a payment method.

Item condition is 'New with tags' or 'New without tags.'

Seller return policy for the item is 'No returns,' or the item's return window has closed.

Once an eligible item passes authentication through Authenticity Guarantee, sellers have completed their obligation to the buyer for that transaction.

Transactions that meet this criteria are exempt from Significantly Not as Described (SNAD) claims under eBay's Money Back Guaranteepolicy.

