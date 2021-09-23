eBay : Blending online & in-person business

After being stuck at home for so long, it's probably safe to say that many of us are experiencing a strong desire to re-emerge and mingle with our family, friends, colleagues and communities. As 'in-person' life and work slowly become a reality again, the team here at eBay is excited to get back out there and engage face-to-face with our passionate buyers and sellers.

So, as we're starting to get back together, I want to share information about how eBay is engaging with sellers and shoppers at conferences and trade shows - often involving partner sellers - to share progress and hear feedback:

I also wanted to make sure everyone knew about our recent expansion of Authenticity Guarantee to include handbags, filling out our luxury offering so shoppers can outfit their look with even more authenticated accessories (in addition to watches and sneakers). Early feedback on the authenticated handbag experience from both buyers and sellers has been hugely positive and - with one million items authenticated in only a year - builds our excitement for the potential to scale across more categories and markets. Along these lines, we also recently released a reportand white paperin partnership with Vogue Business focused on the rise of pre-owned luxury resale in the U.S.

Connecting with buyers, sellers, partners and friends where they areis key to progress and success for everyone across eBay. And while we're proud of how we've stayed engaged with existing and new enthusiast communities over the past 18 months, we've definitely missed those real-world encounters.

So, as more in-person opportunities like conferences, trade shows and events resume in earnest, we'll be in attendance to talk with and listen to you - as well as media, influencers and consumers - with a message of how rich and diverse our eBay marketplace is. I hope to run into you in the (near) future.

In the meantime, thanks for the read and as always, thanks for selling on eBay.

Jordan