eBay : Blending online & in-person business

After being stuck at home for so long, it's probably safe to say that many of us are experiencing a strong desire to re-emerge and mingle with our family, friends, colleagues and communities. As 'in-person' life and work slowly become a reality again, the team here at eBay is excited to get back out there and engage face-to-face with our passionate buyers and sellers.
So, as we're starting to get back together, I want to share information about how eBay is engaging with sellers and shoppers at conferences and trade shows - often involving partner sellers - to share progress and hear feedback:
Our Luxury team is showing up strong at industry events to promote Watches and more: in August we had a presence at shows like Antiques, COUTURE and JCKin Las Vegas, and in the next couple of months we're joining the exhibitor list at WatchTime NYC, co-hosting a Vogue Business webinarfor industry professionals, and taking part in NYC Jewelry Weekwhere we'll present the show's first-ever Luxury Watch 'tribute.'
For Sneakers, eBay will continue to travel to SneakerCon eventsacross the US (check out THIS video with our own Ryan Corpuz) and will be joining ComplexConin November to promote our legendary sneakerhead spirit.
Our Trading Cards and Collectibles teammates were most recently on the ground at GenCon, and we're looking forward to Comic Con NYCin October.
And the Motors, Parts & Accessories team is getting back on the road, with November marking our first SEMA Showappearance since 2019.
I also wanted to make sure everyone knew about our recent expansion of Authenticity Guarantee to include handbags, filling out our luxury offering so shoppers can outfit their look with even more authenticated accessories (in addition to watches and sneakers). Early feedback on the authenticated handbag experience from both buyers and sellers has been hugely positive and - with one million items authenticated in only a year - builds our excitement for the potential to scale across more categories and markets. Along these lines, we also recently released a reportand white paperin partnership with Vogue Business focused on the rise of pre-owned luxury resale in the U.S.
Connecting with buyers, sellers, partners and friends where they areis key to progress and success for everyone across eBay. And while we're proud of how we've stayed engaged with existing and new enthusiast communities over the past 18 months, we've definitely missed those real-world encounters.
So, as more in-person opportunities like conferences, trade shows and events resume in earnest, we'll be in attendance to talk with and listen to you - as well as media, influencers and consumers - with a message of how rich and diverse our eBay marketplace is. I hope to run into you in the (near) future.
In the meantime, thanks for the read and as always, thanks for selling on eBay.
Jordan
